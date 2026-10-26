9 out of 10 homes listed in India are now ready-to-move — Delhi tops, tech hubs trail

Homebuyers in India are overwhelmingly prioritising immediate possession, with nearly 9 out of 10 listed residential properties now ready to move in.
According to a recent analysis by eXp India based on 99acres data, out of the over 7.5 lakh homes advertised across the country, more than 6.6 lakh are completed projects. This translates to a massive 88.1% of the advertised stock.
Traditional markets like Delhi lead the pack with near-total readiness, while India’s bustling tech hubs paint a different picture.
The data, collected on 10 October 2026, reflects advertised listings rather than actual property sales or the country's entire housing stock.
Delhi stood at the forefront of this trend, recording the highest share among the analysed cities at 95.9%. Out of 72,768 properties listed for sale in the national capital, an impressive 69,810 are ready for immediate handover, the report found.
In contrast, premier technology and employment hubs slipped — Bengaluru recorded an 84.3% share of ready-to-move properties, while Hyderabad and Chennai stood at 84.6% and 82.8%, respectively.
Even Nagpur, which recorded the lowest proportion among all 15 cities at 79.4%, still showed that nearly eight in ten advertised homes are already completed.
Beyond the major metros, Tier-2 cities were found to have remarkably high proportions of finished inventory.
Kanpur ranked second nationally with 94.5% of its listings ready for buyers, followed closely by Jaipur at 92.9%. Kolkata was the only other major city to cross the 90% threshold, standing at 90.8%. Pune (89.3%) and Lucknow (87.9%) also posted figures above the national average.
When it comes to absolute scale, however, Mumbai dominated the landscape. The Maximum City held 74,816 ready-to-move properties out of an overall 86,793 residential listings.
While its percentage share sits slightly below the national average at 86.2%, Mumbai offered the largest total volume of completed homes among all analysed cities.
The abundance of finished housing stock highlighted a shifting market that heavily favours the end-user. While under-construction properties still appeal to long-term investors or those seeking flexible payment plans, the current inventory provides a practical, risk-free alternative for buyers prioritising immediate occupancy.
This dynamic was found to be particularly critical for NRIs returning home, professionals relocating for career opportunities, and those moving closer to family.
“For people moving to India from overseas, whether they're returning after years abroad, accepting a new professional opportunity or making a major family decision, the timing of that move can be just as important as the property itself. A career opportunity may arise unexpectedly, and the ability to purchase a completed home can remove some of the uncertainty involved in such a significant transition,” Sam Chopra, President of eXp India, said, highlighting the practicalities of this shift.
“Ready-to-move properties allow buyers to see exactly what they're purchasing, assess the local area and make more informed decisions about how a home fits their requirements. However, being classified as ready to move into doesn't necessarily mean a property is immediately available for occupation, so understanding the practicalities of possession remains essential.”
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