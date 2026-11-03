A sneak peek into Sourav Ganguly's luxurious lifestyle: ₹40-crore Kolkata mansion with 48 rooms and a cricket pitch

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is widely regarded as one of the most successful and impactful leaders the Cricket team has had. Fondly called the 'Prince of Kolkata', Ganguly led Team India in 49 Test matches, winning 21, losing 13, and drawing 15, which included a then-record 11 overseas Test wins. He also led India in 146 ODIs, and won the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy for the Men in Blue and also took the team to the final of the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Sourav Ganguly's ancestral home The 54-year-old, who last played for India in November 2008, now finds quality time to spend with his family, including his wife, Dona, and daughter, Sana, when he is not involved in Cricket administration duties. Dada, as many in Bengal call him, lives in his iconic ancestral mansion in Kolkata's Behala neighbourhood.

Situated on Biren Roy Road in Behala, the heritage building has been home to the Ganguly family for more than 60 years. The property, which has traditional architecture and spacious interiors, is estimated to be worth around ₹40 crore.

Celebrating Sourav Ganguly's cricketing achievements It features a dining room, family room, and multiple dining and sitting rooms for different occasions and entertaining guests. The house also has a Wall of Fame that showcases Ganguly’s cricketing achievements.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly gets inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The trophy room was built by his late father and is filled with family memories, cricket milestones, awards, and memorabilia—including champagne bottles from his back-to-back Test centuries in England in 1996.

The living room, on the other hand, tells the story of Ganguly's childhood, long before he became an international cricketer. The house tour is incomplete without a look at the running track and small cricket pitch in the backyard.

Ganguly spoke at length about his house and his attachment to it in Season 2 of the web series Asian Paints "Where the Heart Is.