Actor Aamir Khan has leased three luxury apartments in Mumbai's Santacruz West for a combined monthly rent of ₹38 lakh. The four-year agreement is valued at approximately ₹19.65 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartments are located at Seasons Trimurti, a residential building on North Avenue in Santacruz West. Spread across separate floors, the three units have a combined carpet area of 12,200 sq ft and come with nine parking spaces.

The largest apartment measures 6,200 sq ft and carries a monthly rent of ₹20 lakh. The other two units measure 3,000 sq ft each and have been leased at ₹9 lakh per month apiece.

Aamir Khan's ₹ 38 lakh monthly rental agreement: Key details According to the lease documents, the agreement has been signed between Seasons Avenues Properties and Aamir Husain Khan. The lease will run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2030.

The agreement includes a combined security deposit of ₹38 lakh for the three apartments. The monthly rent is also set to increase by 5% every year.

At the starting rental rate of ₹38 lakh per month, the apartments will generate ₹4.56 crore in annual rent before the yearly escalation. The total rental commitment over the four-year period is approximately ₹19.65 crore, according to the documents. The security deposit is over and above this amount.

Aamir Khan's other Mumbai property deals This is not Aamir Khan's first high-value rental agreement in Mumbai. In 2025, the actor leased four apartments in the city's Pali Hill locality for a combined monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh.

The apartments are part of Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road.