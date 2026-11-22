Actor Aamir Khan has leased three luxury apartments in Mumbai's Santacruz West for a combined monthly rent of ₹38 lakh. The four-year agreement is valued at approximately ₹19.65 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The apartments are located at Seasons Trimurti, a residential building on North Avenue in Santacruz West. Spread across separate floors, the three units have a combined carpet area of 12,200 sq ft and come with nine parking spaces.
The largest apartment measures 6,200 sq ft and carries a monthly rent of ₹20 lakh. The other two units measure 3,000 sq ft each and have been leased at ₹9 lakh per month apiece.
According to the lease documents, the agreement has been signed between Seasons Avenues Properties and Aamir Husain Khan. The lease will run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2030.
The agreement includes a combined security deposit of ₹38 lakh for the three apartments. The monthly rent is also set to increase by 5% every year.
At the starting rental rate of ₹38 lakh per month, the apartments will generate ₹4.56 crore in annual rent before the yearly escalation. The total rental commitment over the four-year period is approximately ₹19.65 crore, according to the documents. The security deposit is over and above this amount.
This is not Aamir Khan's first high-value rental agreement in Mumbai. In 2025, the actor leased four apartments in the city's Pali Hill locality for a combined monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh.
The apartments are part of Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road.
Aamir reportedly owns around 12 apartments in Virgo Cooperative Housing Society in Bandra, along with investments in Hill View, Bella Vista and Marina Apartments. The actor also owns a sea-facing home in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood, reported Moneycontrol.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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