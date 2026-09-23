Accenture expands Bengaluru office footprint, leases 5.67 lakh sq ft in Bellandur for ₹269 crore — details here

Accenture Solutions Private Limited has expanded its office presence at Pritech Park SEZ in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area by renewing the lease for 4.41 lakh sq ft and adding another 1.26 lakh sq ft of space.

The expansion takes Accenture’s total leased area at the campus to 5.67 lakh sq ft, with the company expected to pay around ₹269 crore in rent over five years, according to property transaction data from Propstack.

Pritech Projects is the landlord of the property, while Primal IT Infra LLP is the confirming party. Documents show that the lease commenced on March 1, 2026, and has a tenure of five years.

Following the renewal and expansion, Accenture occupies a chargeable area of 5,66,617 sq ft at the property. The office space has been leased at a monthly rental of ₹76.20 per sq ft, resulting in a monthly rent outgo of approximately ₹4.32 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

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Accenture’s Bengaluru lease details The total rent payable during the five-year lease period is estimated at around ₹269 crore, based on the transaction details.

The agreement also requires Accenture to provide a security deposit of ₹16.11 crore. The monthly rent will increase by 12% every three years during the lease period.

According to Propstack, the additional premises can be used for general purposes, including offices, IT and IT-enabled services and other standard commercial activities permitted under the SEZ unit approval.

The permitted activities also include facilities such as employee cafeterias and other uses allowed under the applicable approvals.

Bengaluru remains a major office market Bengaluru continues to be one of India’s largest markets for technology companies and global capability centres (GCCs). Bellandur, situated along the Outer Ring Road, has developed into a prominent commercial office destination, with technology firms, multinational corporations and business services companies occupying large office campuses.

Large office transactions involving 100,000 sq ft or more remained a major component of India's commercial real estate market during the first half of 2026.

According to a Knight Frank India report, the eight leading Indian cities recorded 28.2 million sq ft of leasing activity through such large transactions during H1 2026. Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded the highest leasing activity among the eight markets, supported by demand from GCCs.

The eight cities covered in the report are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Large transactions accounted for 59% of the total 48.0 million sq ft of office leasing during the period, highlighting continued demand from large occupiers for Grade A office properties.

Accenture expands office presence across India Accenture has also been adding and leasing office space across several other Indian cities in recent months, including Pune, Hyderabad and Noida.

Around three months ago, Accenture Solutions Pvt Ltd leased nearly 1 million sq ft of commercial office space in Hyderabad for a 10-year period at a total rent exceeding ₹1,000 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The Hyderabad space is located at Aparna Technopolis, a commercial project in Kondapur, part of the city’s western office corridor. The property is owned by Aparna IT Hub LLP.

In April 2026, Accenture Solutions Private Limited also leased approximately 3.45 lakh sq ft across five floors at Phoenix Millennium Towers in Wakad, Pune.

The Pune transaction was completed through two separate lease agreements with Alyssum Developers Private Limited, according to lease documents accessed by Propstack.

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Noida office lease Accenture had earlier expanded its presence in Noida by leasing nearly 1.65 lakh sq ft of commercial space in December 2025.

The Noida property was leased for five years at a total rent of around ₹195 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The space is located at ACE Capitol, Tower 2, in Sector 132, Noida, and spans eight floors. The leased premises cover floors 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 13, 14 and 15, according to the documents.