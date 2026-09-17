Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi-NCR home buyers prefer 3BHKs; ₹90 lakh– ₹1.5 crore is top budget segment: Survey

Homebuyers in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Delhi-NCR are showing a strong preference for larger homes, with 3BHKs emerging as the most sought-after configuration, according to the ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey – H1 2026. The survey also found that the ₹90 lakh– ₹1.5 crore price bracket has become the most preferred budget segment.
The survey, which covered 8,320 respondents aged 23 to 77 across 14 cities, found that 48% of respondents preferred 3BHK homes. Two-bedroom homes followed at 38%, while nearly 5% preferred 4BHK or larger properties, up from around 3% in H1 2024.
Ahmedabad recorded the highest preference for 3BHK homes at 57%, followed by Chennai and Delhi-NCR at 53% each. Hyderabad stood at 52%, while Pune recorded 47%. Bengaluru and Kolkata each registered 46%, whereas Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had the lowest preference among the surveyed cities at 39%.
"The preference for larger homes is visible across most major markets, although the intensity varies by city," said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group.
The preference for bigger homes is accompanied by a shift towards higher price brackets. The ₹90 lakh– ₹1.5 crore segment has emerged as the most preferred budget range, indicating that buyers are increasingly willing to spend more for additional space, better configurations and housing quality.
The survey noted that demand for homes priced below ₹45 lakh has declined over the years, while interest in higher-value properties has increased. ANAROCK said the trend comes despite continued appreciation in residential property prices and is increasingly visible among end-users rather than only investors.
“The H1 2026 findings clearly point towards a continued premiumisation of housing demand. The strong preference for 3BHKs, coupled with growing interest in higher budget segments and 4BHK-plus homes, indicates that buyers continue to prioritise space and quality despite the higher ticket sizes involved,” Puri stated.
He added that the trend is being led by end-users, with larger homes increasingly viewed as a long-term lifestyle and value proposition rather than simply premium purchases.
Despite the preference for larger and more expensive homes, rising property prices remain a significant concern. Around 65% of respondents said they were at least moderately worried about the current price surge, while 40% considered rising prices a long-term trend.
However, higher prices have not substantially weakened purchase intent. About 44% of respondents said they still planned to proceed with their purchase, while 38% may delay their decision slightly. Another 18% could postpone indefinitely or cancel their plans.
Among those delaying or cancelling purchases, affordability was the biggest constraint at 44%, followed by a lack of suitable properties within their budget at 32%. Some buyers are responding by considering peripheral locations, postponing purchases or renting temporarily.
The survey found that homeownership for personal use remains the dominant driver of housing demand. Around 68% of respondents said they were buying homes for self-use, compared with 32% purchasing for investment.
At the same time, buyers are increasingly assessing homes as long-term financial assets. At least 77% considered potential rental income important or very important when evaluating a property's investment potential, while 67% placed similar importance on its potential resale value.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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