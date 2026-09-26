Ajay Devgn's ₹47.5 crore Juhu bungalow gets BMC stop-work notice: Here's why

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s real estate moves are back under the spotlight, but this time for a civic dispute. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a ‘stop-work’ notice regarding a premium bungalow he owns in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighbourhood.

Here is a look at the property’s valuation and the reasons behind the civic body’s intervention.

Property profile According to media reports, the property at the centre of the dispute is a massive 7,802 sq ft bungalow located at Plot S-10 on N S Road No. 11 in the JVPD Scheme, Juhu.

Situated within the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, the bungalow sits in one of Mumbai's most exclusive residential pin codes. While Devgn’s primary residence, 'Shivshakti', is located nearby, the actor expanded his footprint in the same society in 2021 by purchasing a second sprawling property.

At the time, the bungalow’s market valuation was pegged at a staggering ₹60 crore. However, Devgn managed to acquire it at a reported transaction price of ₹47.5 crore due to pandemic-era discounting.

Also Read | Who is Vishakha Raut? Former Mumbai mayor disqualified as BMC corporator

What triggered the BMC notice? The dispute revolves around the proposed commercial use of a strictly residential property.

According to reports, Devgn recently leased this bungalow to Florian Hurel Salons Pvt Ltd. The five-year leave-and-license agreement, registered on 10 August, commands a starting rent of ₹16 lakh per month (with a 5% annual escalation).

The tenant had begun interior work to convert the premium residential space into a luxury salon and spa.

However, residents of the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society approached the BMC. The society clarified that they do not object to Devgn leasing out his property, but they oppose its conversion into a commercial establishment.

Residents cited concerns that a high-end salon would bring an influx of customers, leading to severe parking constraints, increased noise, and security risks on the neighbourhood's narrow internal roads.

Civic action and Devgn's response Acting on the housing society's complaint, the BMC’s K-West ward intervened. The civic body sought relevant documents from the property owners proving they had legal permission for a "change of use" from residential to commercial.

According to civic officials, because the required permissions for commercial use were not produced upon request, the BMC issued an immediate stop-work notice to halt the salon's construction.

The Devgn family has officially sought four weeks from the BMC to respond to the notice and submit the relevant documents.

Meanwhile, they have also pushed back against claims of illegal activity. A spokesperson for the actor's team said that “the requisite permissions and approvals from the concerned authorities in relation to the proposed use of the premises have been duly obtained”.