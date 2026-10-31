Allahabad HC orders demolition of 2 illegal towers at Ghaziabad society: What happened? What relief did homebuyers get?

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the demolition of two 10-storey residential towers and the ninth and tenth floors of four other towers at Gulmohar Greens Residential Society in Ghaziabad over alleged illegal construction, providing relief to 85 homebuyers and residents.

The court has imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on the builder and directed it to deposit the amount into the account of the Gulmohar Greens Residents Welfare Association (GGRWA) within one month. It has also ordered the builder to refund the sale price of common areas sold to 85 buyers, along with 10% interest.

A bench comprising Justice Saral Srivastava and Justice Sudhanshu Chauhan directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to demolish the illegal Towers 27 and 28, along with the ninth and tenth floors of Towers 16, 17, 18 and 19, within two months.

"We also permit GDA to recover the expenses incurred in demolition from the promoter as arrears of land revenue. We further direct the district administration as well as police authorities to provide adequate assistance and security to the officers of GDA at the time of carrying out demolition in compliance with this order," the court added.

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The entire demolition expenditure will be recovered from the promoter as arrears of land revenue. The court also directed the police and district administration to provide security to the GDA during the demolition exercise.

FIR against builder, investigation by senior police officer In its 95-page judgment, the court directed that an FIR be registered against the promoter within two weeks over allegations of fraud and violations of the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act, 2010. The investigation will be conducted by an officer of the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police.

The court also declared the third compounding map, which regularised certain construction deviations, completely illegal. It expressed serious displeasure over the absence of a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) and a completion certificate for the project.

The bench reprimanded the GDA over negligence by its officials, observing that residents had suffered because of their failure to discharge their responsibilities.

"In such a pitiable situation, we cannot expect the apartment owners -- who have invested their hard-earned money and on many occasions have managed the funds from finance companies, financial institutions or banks with a liability -- to pay EMIs on getting the loan sanctioned, which begins immediately after loan amount is paid to the promoter," the court added.

"In such a situation, the apartment owner cannot afford to wait till the time the promoter obtains the completion certificate. Because of these compulsions and constraints, the apartment owners have no option but to occupy the apartments to ease out their financial burden."

It also ordered the immediate suspension of investigating officer Surendra Singh, who had given the builder a clean chit in a 2018 FIR without conducting an adequate investigation.

Further, the state government has been directed to initiate a disciplinary inquiry against the former GDA vice-chairman who issued or approved the third compounding map dated December 18, 2024. The inquiry must be instituted within one month.

The court also directed the GDA to pay compensation of ₹50,000 each to the 11 residents who approached it through the petition.

What is the Gulmohar Greens case? The directions were issued while hearing a petition filed by apartment owners and residents of Gulmohar Greens Residential Society in Katori Mill, Mohan Nagar, Sahibabad, who challenged the compounding map and alleged unauthorised construction.

The court observed that the housing project began in 2005 but remained incomplete even after more than 20 years. It noted that the promoter had failed to obtain a completion certificate, despite the responsibility resting with the developer under the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act, 2010.

How the construction dispute unfolded The project was developed by SVP Builders India Ltd in partnership with Friends Land Developers. The original plan covered 87,930 square metres and proposed 34 towers, each comprising a basement and eight floors, with a total of 904 residential units.

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The project encountered objections from the Indian Air Force over 4,560 square metres of land allegedly belonging to the Defence Ministry. Subsequently, the GDA cancelled the building map approval on July 3, 2010. By then, the promoter had already constructed 720 of the 904 sanctioned units.

On November 15, 2011, the developer applied for its first compounding to regularise deviations from the approved building plan. The GDA approved the existing 720 units and sanctioned a revised map covering 374 additional units.

However, residents alleged that the developer subsequently changed the original layout without their consent and added 112 units to the project. They also accused the builder of encroaching upon common areas to construct facilities such as machine rooms and generator rooms.