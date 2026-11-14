Amitabh Bachchan's ₹100-crore Jalsa bungalow faces ownership row: Why is sister-in-law Ramola challenging 1993 deed?

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area has become the centre of a family property dispute after Ramola Bachchan, wife of the actor's younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan, reportedly challenged a 1993 gift deed through which the property's ownership was transferred to Jaya Bachchan.

According to a report by Magicbricks, Ramola has approached the registration authorities with complaints over the past seven months, questioning the validity of the document. She has reportedly claimed that she was neither aware of nor had consented to the transaction.

The dispute has brought the bungalow's ownership documents, registration history and government property records under scrutiny. It has also renewed interest in the history and estimated market value of one of Mumbai's most recognisable celebrity residences.

Dispute over ownership records and property card The controversy revolves around allegations that attempts were made to remove Ramola Bachchan's name from the Maharashtra government's Property Card and replace it with Jaya Bachchan's name.

According to the report, while Jaya Bachchan is mentioned as the owner in the Kapol Housing Society records, Ramola's name continues to appear on the government Property Card.

The discrepancy has raised questions about the earlier property transaction and the documents supporting the transfer of ownership.

Ramola has reportedly questioned the circumstances under which the 1993 gift deed was prepared, registered and subsequently regularised.

Questions raised over 1993 gift deed According to her complaints, the gift deed was initially prepared on plain paper without payment of stamp duty at the time. She has also questioned the absence of witnesses' signatures and the subsequent registration procedure.

The complaints reportedly refer to the regularisation of the document under the Maharashtra government's Abhay Yojana scheme.

The matter has reached the office of the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri. Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani has reportedly confirmed receiving the complaint and initiating a hearing. The parties concerned have been asked to submit their responses, according to Magicbricks.

However, the authorities have not yet delivered a decision on the validity of the disputed gift deed or established the final ownership of the bungalow.

History of Jalsa bungalow The bungalow also has an interesting history. Originally known as Mansa, the property reportedly belonged to film producer N.C. Sippy in the early 1980s.

According to accounts shared by producer Romu Sippy, the approximately 10,000-square-foot property was given to Amitabh Bachchan as remuneration for his role in the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta.

The actor subsequently sold the bungalow but later bought it back at a higher market price following a suggestion from Jaya Bachchan. The property was eventually renamed Jalsa and underwent extensive reconstruction over the years.

Today, the two-storey bungalow is spread across approximately 10,125 square feet and is among Mumbai's most recognisable celebrity homes.

Jalsa's estimated market value around ₹ 100 crore Beyond its real estate significance, Jalsa has become a popular attraction for Amitabh Bachchan's admirers. Every Sunday, fans gather outside its main entrance in Juhu in the hope of catching a glimpse of the veteran actor.

The tradition has made the bungalow a familiar landmark in Mumbai, attracting visitors and media attention.