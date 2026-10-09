Anushka Sharma's ₹44.1-crore Mumbai property deal: 3 apartments on the same floor

Actor Anushka Sharma and her family have purchased three apartments at Godrej Skyshore, a residential project on Yari Road in Mumbai's Versova, for a combined ₹44.1 crore, The Times of India reported.

All three apartments are located on the 24th floor of Tower A. Anushka purchased one apartment individually, her parents, Ashima Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ajay Kumar Sharma, bought the adjoining unit, and Anushka and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, jointly purchased a third apartment.

Property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix and Zapkey detail the transactions, which were registered in July 2026.

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Anushka Sharma buys apartment worth ₹ 14.9 crore According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Anushka Sharma purchased a luxury apartment at Godrej Skyshore for nearly ₹14.9 crore. The transaction was registered on July 8, 2026.

The apartment has a total area of approximately 2,153.7 sq ft, comprising around 2,026 sq ft of carpet area and nearly 128 sq ft of exclusive balcony or terrace space.

Anushka reportedly paid ₹74.48 lakh in stamp duty for the transaction. The apartment also comes with three covered basement parking spaces.

The seller is One-Stop Business Services LLP, while Godrej Properties is developing the residential project. Possession of the apartment is due on or before June 30, 2031, indicating that the project is still under construction.

Anushka Sharma's parents buy adjoining apartment for ₹ 10.91 crore On the same day, Anushka's parents, Ashima Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ajay Kumar Sharma, purchased an adjoining apartment on the same floor.

The property measures approximately 1,577 sq ft, including 1,477.8 sq ft of carpet area and around 99.2 sq ft of balcony or terrace space.

The apartment was purchased for ₹10.91 crore, with stamp duty of ₹65.45 lakh. It includes two covered basement parking spaces.

Together, the two apartments purchased by Anushka and her parents are valued at approximately ₹25.8 crore. They cover a combined area of around 3,731 sq ft and include five parking spaces.

Based on their carpet area and purchase prices, the two properties work out to approximately ₹73,500- ₹74,000 per sq ft.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jointly buy third apartment The family made another purchase in the same project later that month. According to documents accessed by Zapkey, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jointly purchased a third apartment for ₹18.29 crore.

The transaction was registered on July 21, 2026, and attracted stamp duty of approximately ₹1.09 crore.

With this purchase, the combined value of the three apartments acquired by the family at Godrej Skyshore stands at ₹44.1 crore.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's earlier Alibaug property investments The Mumbai apartment purchases follow another major property investment by the couple earlier in 2026.

In January, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jointly purchased two adjoining land parcels measuring approximately 5.19 acres in Zirad village, Alibaug, for ₹37.86 crore. The transaction was registered on January 13 and attracted stamp duty of around ₹2.27 crore.

This was the couple's second reported land purchase in Alibaug. In 2022, they acquired nearly eight acres in the area through two transactions for ₹19.24 crore. They subsequently built a luxury holiday home on the property.