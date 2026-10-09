Anushka Sharma's ₹44.1-crore Mumbai property deal: 3 apartments on the same floor

Actor Anushka Sharma and her family have purchased three apartments at Godrej Skyshore, a residential project on Yari Road in Mumbai's Versova, for a combined ₹44.1 crore, The Times of India reported.
All three apartments are located on the 24th floor of Tower A. Anushka purchased one apartment individually, her parents, Ashima Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ajay Kumar Sharma, bought the adjoining unit, and Anushka and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, jointly purchased a third apartment.
Property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix and Zapkey detail the transactions, which were registered in July 2026.
According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Anushka Sharma purchased a luxury apartment at Godrej Skyshore for nearly ₹14.9 crore. The transaction was registered on July 8, 2026.
The apartment has a total area of approximately 2,153.7 sq ft, comprising around 2,026 sq ft of carpet area and nearly 128 sq ft of exclusive balcony or terrace space.
Anushka reportedly paid ₹74.48 lakh in stamp duty for the transaction. The apartment also comes with three covered basement parking spaces.
The seller is One-Stop Business Services LLP, while Godrej Properties is developing the residential project. Possession of the apartment is due on or before June 30, 2031, indicating that the project is still under construction.
On the same day, Anushka's parents, Ashima Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ajay Kumar Sharma, purchased an adjoining apartment on the same floor.
The property measures approximately 1,577 sq ft, including 1,477.8 sq ft of carpet area and around 99.2 sq ft of balcony or terrace space.
The apartment was purchased for ₹10.91 crore, with stamp duty of ₹65.45 lakh. It includes two covered basement parking spaces.
Together, the two apartments purchased by Anushka and her parents are valued at approximately ₹25.8 crore. They cover a combined area of around 3,731 sq ft and include five parking spaces.
Based on their carpet area and purchase prices, the two properties work out to approximately ₹73,500- ₹74,000 per sq ft.
The family made another purchase in the same project later that month. According to documents accessed by Zapkey, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jointly purchased a third apartment for ₹18.29 crore.
The transaction was registered on July 21, 2026, and attracted stamp duty of approximately ₹1.09 crore.
With this purchase, the combined value of the three apartments acquired by the family at Godrej Skyshore stands at ₹44.1 crore.
The Mumbai apartment purchases follow another major property investment by the couple earlier in 2026.
In January, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jointly purchased two adjoining land parcels measuring approximately 5.19 acres in Zirad village, Alibaug, for ₹37.86 crore. The transaction was registered on January 13 and attracted stamp duty of around ₹2.27 crore.
This was the couple's second reported land purchase in Alibaug. In 2022, they acquired nearly eight acres in the area through two transactions for ₹19.24 crore. They subsequently built a luxury holiday home on the property.
The latest Mumbai transactions add to the couple's reported real estate holdings across the Mumbai region and Alibaug.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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