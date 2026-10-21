Bengaluru's GBA launches plot subdivision service for jointly owned properties: How to obtain separate A-eKhatas online

Joint property owners can now apply to divide their plots based on their recorded ownership shares and obtain individual A-eKhatas through a new online service launched by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on its e-Aasthi 2.0 platform.
The service, which was launched on 18 October, is only available for properties that are jointly held under a single A-eKhata. Property owners can avail themselves of this service only if the share of each owner is recorded clearly, with joint owners not necessarily belonging to the same family, according to media reports.
This would allow individual owners to decide what they wish to do with their share of the plot, including selling, gifting, or mortgaging it and obtaining building plan sanctions for their share. Separately, they would also be able to pay property tax independently.
According to the New Indian Express, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, speaking to reporters at the launch, said the service addresses a long-standing demand from citizens and added, "Many in Bengaluru jointly own a property in a single A-eKhata. The owners may be brothers and sisters, heirs, relatives, or other non-family joint owners. The service facilitates joint owners in owning a separate A-eKhata."
The facility covers only vacant plots and plots with buildings measuring up to 2,000 sq. m. It does not allow the subdivision of multi-storey flats or units. For plots larger than 2,000 sq. m, owners must follow the Town Planning Wing’s regular subdivision process.
Each subdivided plot must exceed 50 sq. m, have at least six metres of road frontage and provide independent access to a public road, either directly or through an internal road. Further, applicants have been mandated to upload a plot subdivision sketch made by a registered architect. The sketch should clearly show the boundaries of the original plot, the proposed divisions for every owner, and access roads.
Subdivision charges are set at 0.2% of the guidance value for residential plots, 0.3% for industrial plots, 0.5% for non-residential plots, and 0.2% for other categories.
Here's how joint owners of a property can obtain separate A-eKhatas online:
1. Visit: https://GBAeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in
2. Owners must select the subdivision/bifurcation of the existing A-Khata.
3. Enter the joint owners' details, upload the sketch made by a registered architect, and provide the subdivided plot area, along with other details.
4. Owners will have to pay the application fee online after receiving approval.
For any further assistance, the owners can reach out to the helpline number.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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