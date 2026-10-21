Bengaluru's Kempegowda Metro station hosts immersive art display celebrating Karnataka's cultural heritage | See pic

Bengaluru's Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station at Majestic became an unlikely showcase of Karnataka's cultural heritage on Friday night, as its platform walls were illuminated with digital projections depicting mythical creatures and traditional temple art. The installation, titled 'Stone to Life', transformed 16,000 square feet of the busy transit hub into an immersive visual experience, bringing centuries-old architectural motifs to life through modern technology.

The display began around 11.30 pm, shortly after Metro services had ended for the night. Using projection mapping technology, organisers turned the existing walls beneath platforms 3 and 4 into a large-scale canvas featuring elements drawn from Karnataka's artistic and architectural traditions.

The event was organised by an out-of-home (OOH) advertising company and curated by Mumbai-based Team Gen O.

In pics: Five mythical forms illuminate Bengaluru's Majestic Metro station At the centre of the installation were five mythical forms associated with Karnataka's temple architecture: Yali, Vrishabha-Kunjara, Gandabherunda, Makara and Kirtimukha.

Each figure carries a distinct place in traditional Indian art and mythology. The Yali is a composite mythical creature frequently depicted in temple sculptures, while Gandabherunda, a two-headed bird, is closely associated with Karnataka's cultural identity.

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Makara is an aquatic mythical creature commonly found in temple ornamentation, while Kirtimukha is a decorative face motif associated with sacred architecture. Vrishabha-Kunjara combines the forms of a bull and an elephant.

Through animated projections, these traditional motifs were presented on the station's walls, allowing visitors to experience Karnataka's architectural imagery outside its conventional temple setting.

Historian Srinivas Sistla, associate professor in the Department of Fine Arts at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, also addressed the gathering, explaining the historical and cultural significance of the five forms.

How projection mapping brought Karnataka's temple heritage to life The installation used an Epson EB-L20000U Japanese projector, which offers 20,000 lumens of brightness and WUXGA resolution.

Projection mapping technology allowed the organisers to adapt the digital imagery to the station's existing surfaces, turning the walls into an illuminated storytelling medium.

Spread across approximately 16,000 square feet, the display demonstrated how digital installations can present traditional cultural narratives within contemporary public infrastructure.

BMRCL plans projected advertisements at Kempegowda Metro station Beyond the cultural showcase, the technology is also set to be used for commercial advertising at the station.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has entered into an agreement with the OOH advertising company to introduce projected advertisements on platforms 3 and 4 using the same technology.

Shripad Ashtekar, managing director of Signpost India Ltd, said the future of advertising technology and digital advertising lies in rethinking the role public spaces play in a city's everyday life.