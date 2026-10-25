Delhi court upholds cheating, conspiracy proceedings against M3M and its promoters in ₹450 crore land fraud case

A Delhi court has upheld criminal proceedings for cheating and criminal conspiracy against real estate developer M3M India Pvt Ltd, as well as its promoters Basant Bansal, Roop Kumar Bansal, Pankaj Bansal, and others. The legal action stems from an alleged ₹450-crore land fraud case tied to a disputed land exchange deal located in Gurugram.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna dismissed the revision petitions that challenged the trial court's decision to take cognisance of offences under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention).

In an October 17 order, the court said: "The impugned order to the extent that it has taken cognizance of cheating under Sections 420/120/34 IPC should not be interfered with at this stage as both the parties are at liberty to raise their submissions before the court of magistrate at time of hearing on the issue of charge."

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The court set aside the cognisance of criminal breach of trust under Section 406 of the IPC, noting that its essential ingredients were not established. The accused must appear before the chief judicial magistrate on October 27, with the trial court instructed to proceed expeditiously.

"I am of the opinion that impugned order dated January 31, 2026 to the extent of taking cognizance under Section 406 IPC is not sustainable in law as the elements of the offence of breach of trust are not made out," the court said.

Dispute Over 31 Acres of Gurugram Land The case stems from a complaint filed by MGF Developments Ltd, which alleged that M3M and its group companies obtained rights over approximately 31 acres of land in Chauma village, Gurugram, without paying the full consideration agreed upon under a land exchange arrangement.

According to the prosecution, the transaction was finalised in November 2016. Under the agreement, the Chauma land was to be exchanged for a parcel of land in Mohammadpur Gujar village in Sohna, Gurugram, along with a payment of ₹114 crore.

Of this amount, approximately ₹16.30 crore was paid upfront, while post-dated cheques worth ₹98 crore were issued towards the outstanding consideration.

The prosecution alleged that the cheques were replaced twice but were eventually returned unpaid on March 28, 2018, after stop-payment instructions were issued.

Land Mutated Despite Outstanding Payment According to the chargesheet, the accused companies subsequently secured the mutation of portions of the disputed land in their names and applied for licences to develop residential projects despite the outstanding payment.

MGF alleged that the accused had made assurances regarding payment that were not honoured, resulting in the transfer of land rights without receipt of the agreed consideration.

The allegations form the basis of an FIR registered by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in 2022 following MGF's complaint.

Accused Call Dispute Civil in Nature Challenging the trial court's January 31 order taking cognisance of the offences, the accused argued that MGF lacked the legal standing to lodge the complaint and that the dispute arose from contractual obligations, making it essentially civil in nature.

They also contended that the land exchange deeds had been executed by separate land-owning companies and that the outstanding amount had subsequently been deposited in court.

Opposing the revision petitions, MGF's counsel argued that the accused had allegedly secured the land transfer through false assurances despite lacking sufficient funds to honour the cheques.

Court Says Defence Can Be Raised Later

The court observed that the accused had raised questions concerning the complainant's standing and the civil nature of the dispute. However, it held that these issues required consideration by the magistrate at the appropriate stage.

It further noted that the evidence could not be examined in detail at the stage of taking cognisance. The accused remain free to raise their arguments during the proceedings on the framing of charges.