Delhi pollution curbs: Construction activities to face restrictions from November 5; what you need to know

The national capital has halted construction and demolition activities for 15 days, from November 5 to 20, as part of a slew of measures to tackle the city's air pollution.

"A complete halt to construction and demolition activities across the NCR region from November 5 to November 20 in a bid to control pollution," Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had announced on Friday.

Air pollution in Delhi reaches dangerous levels during the winter months, when cooler air traps pollutants close to the ground.

"Early implementation of these stringent measures would help prevent the city's air from reaching hazardous levels during winter," Yadav had told reporters.

Yadav also said the authorities would take prompt action against industries that fail to meet pollution standards, as well as major sources of emissions and traffic congestion hotspots, with the help of the new monitoring system.

Under the rules, dust-generating construction and demolition activities will remain prohibited from November 1 to January 31, irrespective of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

More stringent restrictions will apply between December 10 and January 20, during which most construction work will be halted. Essential public infrastructure and emergency projects will be exempted from these restrictions.

Vehicles transporting construction materials will also be barred from entering Delhi during this period.

A look at other restrictions to curb Delhi pollution The winter anti-pollution framework includes several measures to control vehicular emissions and dust pollution across Delhi.

According to PTI, the Delhi government has also announced a hike in parking charges in an attempt to curb pollution. Parking charges at authorised sites will be doubled from November 1 to February 28to discourage private vehicle use. The order stated that parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will remain exempt from the hike.

Further, from November 1 to February 28, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm to ease peak-hour congestion.

Government and private offices must limit on-site attendance to 50 per cent of staff between November 1 and January 31, with the remaining employees required to work from home.

Delhi's vehicle restrictions from November 1: All you need to know According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the restrictions will cover certain vehicle categories to help reduce pollution and improve the capital's air quality.

The GRAP restrictions will apply to:

- Vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards.

- Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

- Interstate buses that do not comply with the rules.

- Trucks not destined for Delhi, which must use the Peripheral Expressway.

- Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as per applicable rules.