Dhanteras special | DDA offers 445 MIG flats from ₹43 lakh: Check booking amount and eligibility

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched its new housing scheme, the 'DDA Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana 2026', offering 445 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats across three locations in Delhi. The scheme was launched on the occasion of Dhanteras, with registrations opening on Friday, November 6.

Of the total flats on offer, 296 are located in Narela's Sector A1-A4, while 132 are available in Loknayakpuram and 17 in Jahangirpuri.

According to an official notification, "The dates for commencement of registration and booking of flats under the scheme will commence on November 6 (on the occasion of Dhanteras) and November 16 respectively. Registration and booking shall be carried out through DDA's Awaas Portal, under the scheme title DDA Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana."

What are the prices of flats under the DDA Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana 2026? The prices of the MIG flats range from approximately ₹43 lakh to ₹1.1 crore. The final cost will depend on the size of the flat, its location, category and applicable charges.

Narela's Sector A1-A4 accounts for the largest share of the available inventory, with 296 flats on offer. Loknayakpuram has 132 flats, while the remaining 17 are located in Jahangirpuri.

When will registration and booking begin? Registration for the scheme commenced on November 6 and can be completed through the DDA's Awaas Portal. The booking window will open on November 16.

Applicants who have already registered on the portal are not required to complete the registration process again. New applicants, however, must pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500.

How much is the booking amount for MIG flats? Applicants interested in booking an MIG flat under the scheme will have to pay ₹4 lakh as the booking amount.

Once the booking window opens, applicants can log in to the DDA's Awaas Portal, choose from the available flats and complete the booking by paying the prescribed amount.

Will the flats be allotted through a lottery or on a first-come, first-served basis? Unlike housing schemes that allocate properties through a computerised draw, the flats under the DDA Khushhaal Pariwaar Yojana 2026 will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Applicants will be able to select from the available inventory and proceed with booking through the portal. Availability will therefore depend on the flats remaining at the time of booking.

Who is eligible to apply for the DDA housing scheme? To apply for a flat under the scheme, applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

- The applicant must be an Indian citizen.

- The applicant must be at least 18 years old.

- A valid PAN card is mandatory.

- The applicant must have a savings bank account in their own name.

Applicants must also comply with the detailed terms and conditions mentioned in the DDA's Awaas Nivesh Yojana 2026 brochure, which governs the scheme.