Did you know that Mark Zuckerberg has a 'doomsday bunker' in Hawaii? Take a look at Meta’s CEO’s real estate portfolio

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan recently became the new owners of a sprawling 440-acre castle estate in Ireland. The couple purchased the Strancally Castle in County Waterford, which they will seemingly use as their new home during their visits to the country, which is the international headquarters of Meta.

According to the Irish Times, the value of the lavish property that Zuckerberg bought is somewhere around €20-€30 million. Built in 1830, the castle belonged to an ex-Conservative Member of Parliament, John Keily.

However, this isn't the most expensive or even unique real estate purchase made by the Meta CEO. He owns a collection of properties in different parts of the world, which further solidifies his real estate collection.

Residential home in Palo Alto Mark Zuckerberg lives in a precious residential compound in Palo Alto, California, where he and his wife have acquired at least 11 homes over the past 14 years. According to The New York Times, Zuckerberg has spent more than $110 million on properties in the city's Crescent Park neighbourhood since buying his first home in the area in 2011. Out of 11, five of the homes have been combined together to form a single compound that serves as the family's primary residence, Architectural Digest reported.

The compound comes with guest houses, gardens, a pickleball court and a pool. Reportedly, Zuckerberg has also made extensive efforts to secure privacy around his properties. He previously offered a rare glimpse inside one of his Palo Alto homes in 2016. Reports added that the property featured a custom-built artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.

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Lake Tahoe estates Zuckerberg and Chan also own two adjoining properties on the shores of Lake Tahoe in California. The couple acquired the properties, known as the Carousel Estate and Brushwood Estate, in two different deals in 2018 and 2019 for a combined worth of $59 million, as per Realtor.com.

The Brushwood Estate reportedly comprises 5,322 square feet, including six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It also has a separate 2,293-square-foot guesthouse, according to SFGATE.

The Carousel Estate was demolished as plans for a larger compound is reportedly in progress.

Bunker, ranches in Hawaii It is said that Zuckerberg's largest property holding is on Kauai, Hawaii. He reportedly began investing in Hawaii's land in 2014. His original purchase covered about 700 acres, which cost him roughly $100 million, reported WIRED.

By 2021, Zuckerberg's Kauai compound expanded to about 1,400 acres through additional purchases, with plans for two large mansions, guest houses, and agricultural facilities. He also bought a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter, which is famously termed the 'doomsday bunker'. WIRED estimated the land and construction costs came to more than $270 million.

His Hawaii holdings expanded further. In 2025, Zuckerberg purchased another 962 acres of ranchland across the road from his existing compound for an estimated amount of $65+ million, according to WIRED. Considering last year's purchase, Zuckerberg's Kauai properties reached more than 2,300 acres, making him one of the largest landowners in Hawaii.

$170 million Florida mansion In March 2026, Zuckerberg and his wife further purchased a waterfront mansion located on Indian Creek Island in South Florida for $170 million, according to the Miami Herald and Forbes. The home deal was reported to be the most expensive one in Miami-Dade County.

The nearly 28,000- to 30,000-square-foot property consisted of nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms and about 200 feet of waterfront access. Reportedly, plans for the residence include a swimming pool, dock, 1,500-gallon aquarium and a library with a hidden passageway. The private island, often referred to as the “Billionaire Bunker”, is home to several high-profile billionaires in the world, including the Meta CEO now.

Washington, DC mansion In March 2025, Zuckerberg purchased a mansion in Washington, DC, a 15,000-square-foot property for about $23 million, according to Realtor.com. The five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom abode is located in the Woodland Normanstone neighbourhood. It is situated near the Naval Observatory and Washington National Cathedral.

Castle in Ireland In August 2026, Zuckerberg and Chan added a historic property in their real estate collection. They splurged on the Strancally Castle and its 440-acre estate in County Waterford. According to a report by The Irish Times, the Gothic Revival property is located on the banks of the River Blackwater.

The estate, a 16,000-square-foot house, is expected to serve as a base for the family during visits to Ireland.

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg said the family was looking forward to caring for the historic property and spending some time in the country.