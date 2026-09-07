Did you know that Mark Zuckerberg has a 'doomsday bunker' in Hawaii? Take a look at Meta’s CEO’s real estate portfolio

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan recently became the new owners of a sprawling 440-acre castle estate in Ireland. The couple purchased the Strancally Castle in County Waterford, which they will seemingly use as their new home during their visits to the country, which is the international headquarters of Meta.
According to the Irish Times, the value of the lavish property that Zuckerberg bought is somewhere around €20-€30 million. Built in 1830, the castle belonged to an ex-Conservative Member of Parliament, John Keily.
However, this isn't the most expensive or even unique real estate purchase made by the Meta CEO. He owns a collection of properties in different parts of the world, which further solidifies his real estate collection.
Mark Zuckerberg lives in a precious residential compound in Palo Alto, California, where he and his wife have acquired at least 11 homes over the past 14 years. According to The New York Times, Zuckerberg has spent more than $110 million on properties in the city's Crescent Park neighbourhood since buying his first home in the area in 2011. Out of 11, five of the homes have been combined together to form a single compound that serves as the family's primary residence, Architectural Digest reported.
The compound comes with guest houses, gardens, a pickleball court and a pool. Reportedly, Zuckerberg has also made extensive efforts to secure privacy around his properties. He previously offered a rare glimpse inside one of his Palo Alto homes in 2016. Reports added that the property featured a custom-built artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.
Zuckerberg and Chan also own two adjoining properties on the shores of Lake Tahoe in California. The couple acquired the properties, known as the Carousel Estate and Brushwood Estate, in two different deals in 2018 and 2019 for a combined worth of $59 million, as per Realtor.com.
The Brushwood Estate reportedly comprises 5,322 square feet, including six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It also has a separate 2,293-square-foot guesthouse, according to SFGATE.
The Carousel Estate was demolished as plans for a larger compound is reportedly in progress.
It is said that Zuckerberg's largest property holding is on Kauai, Hawaii. He reportedly began investing in Hawaii's land in 2014. His original purchase covered about 700 acres, which cost him roughly $100 million, reported WIRED.
By 2021, Zuckerberg's Kauai compound expanded to about 1,400 acres through additional purchases, with plans for two large mansions, guest houses, and agricultural facilities. He also bought a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter, which is famously termed the 'doomsday bunker'. WIRED estimated the land and construction costs came to more than $270 million.
His Hawaii holdings expanded further. In 2025, Zuckerberg purchased another 962 acres of ranchland across the road from his existing compound for an estimated amount of $65+ million, according to WIRED. Considering last year's purchase, Zuckerberg's Kauai properties reached more than 2,300 acres, making him one of the largest landowners in Hawaii.
In March 2026, Zuckerberg and his wife further purchased a waterfront mansion located on Indian Creek Island in South Florida for $170 million, according to the Miami Herald and Forbes. The home deal was reported to be the most expensive one in Miami-Dade County.
The nearly 28,000- to 30,000-square-foot property consisted of nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms and about 200 feet of waterfront access. Reportedly, plans for the residence include a swimming pool, dock, 1,500-gallon aquarium and a library with a hidden passageway. The private island, often referred to as the “Billionaire Bunker”, is home to several high-profile billionaires in the world, including the Meta CEO now.
In March 2025, Zuckerberg purchased a mansion in Washington, DC, a 15,000-square-foot property for about $23 million, according to Realtor.com. The five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom abode is located in the Woodland Normanstone neighbourhood. It is situated near the Naval Observatory and Washington National Cathedral.
In August 2026, Zuckerberg and Chan added a historic property in their real estate collection. They splurged on the Strancally Castle and its 440-acre estate in County Waterford. According to a report by The Irish Times, the Gothic Revival property is located on the banks of the River Blackwater.
The estate, a 16,000-square-foot house, is expected to serve as a base for the family during visits to Ireland.
A spokesperson for Zuckerberg said the family was looking forward to caring for the historic property and spending some time in the country.
Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg also owned a townhouse in San Francisco, which he and his wife bought in 2010 for a price of $10 million, as per multiple reports. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom property near Dolores Park was later sold in 2022 for a reported $31 million.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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