DLF bets big on luxury housing, plans projects worth ₹58,000 crore in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai over 2-3 years

Real estate major DLF Ltd said it expects to launch luxury housing projects in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai over the next two to three years, with a combined revenue potential of ₹58,000 crore, news agency PTI reported.
The real estate firm said it is expanding its presence in metropolitan cities amid strong demand from homebuyers and investors.
The company also said it has launched projects covering 14 million sq ft over the past two and a half years, with a revenue potential of more than ₹56,000 crore.
"50 per cent launched in the first 2.5 years…healthy pipeline for the medium term ( ₹58,000 crore)," DLF was quoted as saying by PTI.
DLF Home Developers Ltd MD and Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri said the company's ultra-luxury projects in Mumbai and Gurugram are expected to be launched in the second half of the current financial year.
At the start of the 2024-25 financial year, DLF had said it would launch projects covering 37 million sq ft over the next few years, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,14,500 crore.
DLF's super-luxury housing project, The Dahlias, has performed well, with property prices rising sharply over the past two years, according to Ohri.
Launched in October 2024, The Dahlias is spread across 17 acres in DLF Phase 5, Gurugram. The project comprises 420 flats and penthouses. Ohri said around 275 units had been sold by September.
In August, a penthouse in the project, with a super area of 17,200 sq ft and a carpet area of 10,500 sq ft, was sold for ₹271 crore.
DLF, India's largest real estate company by market capitalisation, recorded property sales worth ₹4,457 crore in the first half of the current financial year.
The company is targeting sales bookings of around ₹20,000 crore in the 2026-27 financial year.
On Friday, DLF reported a 10% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,301.35 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year, supported by lower expenses.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,180.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
DLF's total income rose to ₹2,297.30 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with ₹2,261.80 crore in the year-ago period. The increase was mainly driven by higher other income.
DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects so far, covering more than 352 million square feet of area. It has a rental commercial real estate (offices and malls) portfolio of around 50 million sq ft.
The group has 275 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution.
(With inputs from news agency PTI)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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