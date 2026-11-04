DLF to launch next phase of Mumbai's The Westpark in November, prices start at ₹6.9 crore – All you need to know

DLF is all set to launch the second phase of its luxury residential project, The Westpark, located in Mumbai’s Andheri West in the third week of November, according to a report by Business Standard. The proposed launch arrives after the complete sellout of the project's first phase within days of its debut in July 2025, which had recorded bookings of more than ₹2,300 crore.
The second phase is expected to offer 135 residences across two towers, with prices starting at approximately ₹6.9 crore. It is said to include ultra-luxury homes in Tower 6, measuring around 2,674 sq ft and 1,509 sq ft, and premium residences in Tower 7, with a reported area of 1,365 sq ft. The pricing is said to be around ₹50,000 per sq ft, before taxes.
DLF is also offering priority allotment and virtual site visits to overseas and non-resident Indian buyers as part of its pre-launch program, added the publication.
The project is being developed by DLF Home Developers, a wholly owned subsidiary of DLF Ltd, in partnership with Trident Realty. Spread across approximately 10 acres, The Westpark marked DLF's entry into Mumbai's residential property market last year. Its first phase comprised 416 residences across four towers on approximately 5.18 acres. The entire phase was booked in less than a week, generating sales of over ₹2,300 crore. The residences included three- and four-bedroom apartments and a limited number of penthouses.
The development's amenities included a 6,000 sq metre landscaped eco-deck, a half-Olympic-sized swimming pool, children's play areas, a bowling alley, a cafe, a banquet hall and a wellness spa, according to the project's presentation.
According to property registration data accessed through real estate transaction platform Zapkey, EaseMyTrip co-founder and CEO Rikant Pittie purchased a penthouse in the project for ₹15.9 crore. Registered in November 2025, the deal was valued at ₹76,500 per sq ft on a RERA carpet area basis, added the business news outlet.
The company's upcoming premium project debuted in Andheri West, which has also witnessed a steep hike in property prices over the years. Citing data from 99acres, the publication claimed that average residential prices in the locality climbed from ₹33,950 per sq ft in January-March 2023 to ₹41,950 per sq ft in July-September 2026.
The proposed launch comes as DLF reports growth in its business. The company posted an 11% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,301 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27. Its new sales bookings stood at ₹3,800 crore.
The company recently hit the news with its luxury senior living project, The Aureva, in Gurugram, which also recorded a complete sellout.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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