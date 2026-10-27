Dubai announces world's first 24-carat gold walkway for 2026: Here's what visitors can expect from it

Dubai is preparing to introduce a new tourist attraction, with a walkway made of 24-carat gold expected to open before the end of 2026. The Dubai Gold District claims the attraction will be the first of its kind globally and the longest gold walkway in the world, Gulf Today reported.
The walkway is likely to open within the next two months, Rashid Al Harmoudi, Senior Director of the Commercial Sector at Dubai Gold District, said. The initiative is intended to give visitors a distinctive experience while further boosting Dubai's reputation as a leading destination for gold trading and tourism.
The planned walkway will offer visitors an opportunity to experience a path made of gold within Dubai Gold District. Al Harmoudi spoke about the project at an event announcing two Guinness World Records achieved by Joyalukkas Jewellery.
The attraction is expected to combine tourism with the district's focus on gold and jewellery, adding another experience for visitors exploring Dubai's association with the precious metal.
The district aims to bring commercial activities and visitor experiences under one roof, positioning itself as a destination for both shoppers and businesses operating in the precious metals and luxury goods sectors.
Located in Deira, Dubai Gold District was launched in January 2026 to bring gold and jewellery businesses, bullion trading, wholesale operations and investment activities together in one destination.
According to the Dubai Media Office, the district has more than 1,000 retailers dealing in a range of products, including gold, jewellery, perfumes, cosmetics and lifestyle goods.
The announcement of the walkway comes alongside another gold-related milestone in Dubai. A pair of traditional Indian jhumka earrings made by Joyalukkas Jewellery secured two Guinness World Records.
The earrings earned recognition for being the heaviest pair of gold earrings and the largest pair of earrings in the world. The achievement highlights the role of gold jewellery in Dubai's retail and trading landscape.
Dubai Gold District is also working towards organising a gold and jewellery trade exhibition that aims to become the largest of its kind in the Middle East. Expansion work is underway to create more office and retail space for businesses planning to establish operations in the district.
Al Harmoudi said the number of wholesale gold trading offices starting operations in the district had increased by 20% since the beginning of the year. New stores specialising in gold, jewellery, precious stones and luxury watches have also recorded a 15% rise.
He expects the number of companies relocating to the district to increase by 10% to 20% over the next year as expansion efforts continue.
The proposed gold walkway is expected to support these plans by drawing more visitors to the district and strengthening Dubai's standing as a global centre for gold trading, jewellery retail and tourism.
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