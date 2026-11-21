Purchasing a property in Dubai is cheaper than investing in real estate in Mumbai, Delhi and other major global cities, news agency PTI reported, citing Danube Properties. The report identifies the Gulf city as a major investment destination, asserting that property prices could double over the next four to five years.
Speaking to PTI at the launch of a residential project in Dubai last week, Danube Group's founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan said property rates are less than half those in Mumbai.
Sajan drew comparisons between property prices in Dubai and India's financial capital, asserting that properties in prime locations in Dubai cost around ₹90,000 per sq ft, while those in Bandra, an upscale area known for its sea views and celebrity residences, cost around ₹2,00,000 per sq ft. This means that a property in Bandra costs more than twice as much as a similar-sized property in a prime location in Dubai.
"Dubai still has a long way to go. Dubai's prices are still very reasonable, very achievable. You get properties in a prime location for 1,000 dollars per sq ft, which comes to around ₹90,000 per sq ft. But if you buy a property in Bandra (Mumbai), it will cost around ₹2,00,000 per sq ft... Dubai prices are still very, very affordable, very comfortable," Sajan told the news agency.
According to the study cited by Sajan, properties in Dubai offer an annual rental yield of 6.5%, compared with 3.9% in Mumbai. He also projected that property prices in Dubai could double over the next four to five years.
The company further stated that Indian buyers account for around 30% of the total buyers across its projects. Sajan cited the absence of personal income tax, along with healthcare and education facilities, as some of the factors attracting Indian investors to Dubai.
"(The response of) Indian buyers was good earlier; it is still good. Indian buyers always get good attraction… Indian people love to buy properties in Dubai because Indians have no other place like Dubai… I will always say this, because other than everything else, there is no income tax here. (It has) best health sector, the best education sector," the group chairman told the news agency.
Commenting on the impact of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region on Dubai's real estate market, Danube Group Chairman Rizwan Sajan said people from different parts of the world were returning to the Gulf city, which could drive property prices up significantly in the near future.
He said that while the situation had initially raised concerns among potential investors, confidence in Dubai's property market had since improved.
"Initially, there was a bit of concern about whether one should invest or not. But now, the situation is quite normal. People are having full confidence. People are coming here as they know that Dubai is very safe," he told PTI.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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