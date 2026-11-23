Dubai-based developer Nakheel has sold all 977 villas and townhouses in the first phase of its Palm Springs residential project, generating sales worth Dh5.5 billion (approximately ₹13,904 crore), Gulf News reported. The development is located near Palm Jebel Ali and comes amid growing demand for family-friendly housing in Dubai.
Nakheel, which is part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, announced on Sunday that all homes offered in the project's initial phase had been sold.
The sales amount to an average transaction value of around Dh5.63 million per home. However, prices vary depending on the size and type of property.
The first phase of Palm Springs included three- and four-bedroom Aliso townhouses, which come with private gardens. It also featured four- and five-bedroom Rancho villas, equipped with courtyards and private swimming pools.
Nakheel told the publication that the strong response from buyers reflects growing interest among Dubai residents in purchasing homes for long-term living rather than viewing properties only as investment opportunities.
Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said buyers were increasingly looking at the overall neighbourhood and facilities available around a property before making a purchase.
"The robust response to Palm Springs reflects a clear shift in what people are looking for in a home. Families are thinking beyond the property itself and placing greater value on the communities and lifestyles around it," Malik was quoted as saying by The Gulf News.
"Our focus is on creating neighbourhoods that respond to these aspirations and remain relevant for generations to come."
Spread across 3.8 million square metres, the Palm Springs masterplan will have 15 residential neighbourhoods. The development will include two schools, a hospital and retail facilities. It will also have more than 35 kilometres of walking, jogging and cycling tracks, connecting residential areas with parks and recreational spaces.
Some of the planned attractions include Canyon Park, which will feature waterways and sensory gardens, and the Silver Spur Racquet Club.
Palm Springs is located near Palm Jebel Ali, one of Dubai's major waterfront development areas. The project is part of the wider expansion of residential communities and supporting infrastructure in this part of the city.
Nakheel has confirmed that more phases of the Palm Springs development are planned, with bookings for the next release expected to open soon.
The strong demand for Palm Springs appears to reflect growing interest among Dubai residents in family-oriented homes designed for long-term living. The development offers more than just residential properties, with plans for schools, a hospital, shopping facilities, parks and recreational spaces. Its 15 neighbourhoods will also feature over 35 km of walking, jogging and cycling routes, along with amenities such as private gardens, swimming pools, Canyon Park and a racquet club.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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