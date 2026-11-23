Dubai-based developer Nakheel has sold all 977 villas and townhouses in the first phase of its Palm Springs residential project, generating sales worth Dh5.5 billion (approximately ₹13,904 crore), Gulf News reported. The development is located near Palm Jebel Ali and comes amid growing demand for family-friendly housing in Dubai.

Nakheel, which is part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, announced on Sunday that all homes offered in the project's initial phase had been sold.

The sales amount to an average transaction value of around Dh5.63 million per home. However, prices vary depending on the size and type of property.

What types of homes were offered in the first phase? The first phase of Palm Springs included three- and four-bedroom Aliso townhouses, which come with private gardens. It also featured four- and five-bedroom Rancho villas, equipped with courtyards and private swimming pools.

Nakheel told the publication that the strong response from buyers reflects growing interest among Dubai residents in purchasing homes for long-term living rather than viewing properties only as investment opportunities.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said buyers were increasingly looking at the overall neighbourhood and facilities available around a property before making a purchase.

"The robust response to Palm Springs reflects a clear shift in what people are looking for in a home. Families are thinking beyond the property itself and placing greater value on the communities and lifestyles around it," Malik was quoted as saying by The Gulf News.

"Our focus is on creating neighbourhoods that respond to these aspirations and remain relevant for generations to come."

What facilities will Palm Springs offer residents? Spread across 3.8 million square metres, the Palm Springs masterplan will have 15 residential neighbourhoods. The development will include two schools, a hospital and retail facilities. It will also have more than 35 kilometres of walking, jogging and cycling tracks, connecting residential areas with parks and recreational spaces.

Some of the planned attractions include Canyon Park, which will feature waterways and sensory gardens, and the Silver Spur Racquet Club.

Palm Springs is located near Palm Jebel Ali, one of Dubai's major waterfront development areas. The project is part of the wider expansion of residential communities and supporting infrastructure in this part of the city.

When will the next phase of Palm Springs be launched? Nakheel has confirmed that more phases of the Palm Springs development are planned, with bookings for the next release expected to open soon.