Farah Khan's bedroom makeover: From damp walls and dated interiors to a glamorous retreat with a walk-in closet and vani

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has turned the spotlight on her own home after spending much of her YouTube journey giving viewers a glimpse into celebrity homes. This time, however, she was the one getting a makeover.

Farah Kahn's bedroom gets a complete makeover Farah recently renovated her bedroom, transforming its dated interiors and damaged walls into a luxurious, hotel-style retreat.

The filmmaker documented the entire process in a new video on her YouTube channel, which was uploaded on 2 November. The makeover came after her close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar nominated her for a bedroom renovation. Johar, who was aware of how her room looked, felt it needed more than a few cosmetic changes.

In his nomination, Karan suggested that Farah opt for a classier and more neutral look, joking that these were things that did not necessarily match her usual personality. He also recommended elegant wallpaper, better furnishings and design elements that were different from her regular choices.

From dated interiors to a complete makeover Before the renovation, Farah's bedroom had a blue-grey ceiling, muted peach-yellow walls, a king-sized bed with grey cushioning and a black television cabinet. The flooring and overall appearance of the room had also begun to look dated.

There were practical problems to address as well. Farah pointed out issues with damp walls and having extra space and not being able to put it to use, making it clear that the renovation was not simply about changing the colour scheme or adding expensive furniture.

One of her main requirements was to make better use of the long bedroom by dividing it into two sections: a sleeping area and a separate wardrobe and vanity space. She wanted the room to have the feel of a luxury hotel suite while ensuring that it remained functional.

The renovation brought in wooden flooring, replacing the older floor finish. The walls received textured treatments in chocolate brown and marble-inspired patterns, giving the room a more polished appearance.

A new bed with a more cushion headboard also became part of the redesigned sleeping area. The furniture and colour palette were selected to create a more coordinated look, moving away from the older combination of colours and finishes.

A dedicated vanity and space for luxury handbags One of the biggest additions was the separate wardrobe and vanity section. Floor-to-ceiling sliding partitions with fingerprint and password-enabled locks were installed to divide the spaces while maintaining privacy.

The vanity area received a marble-finish surface, soft-touch drawers and additional storage. Farah particularly liked this part of the renovation, where she noted the scratch-resistant and stain-resistant qualities of the material.

The wardrobe was also designed with dedicated compartments for her extensive collection of luxury handbags. This was an important addition, given that several of the bags were gifts from her friends, including Karan.

The makeover also focused on lighting and furnishings. Statement lamps, customised curtains, blackout blinds and handmade carpets helped complete the new look. Decorative planters added greenery, while customised switches and other finishing details gave the room a more contemporary appearance.

Karan Johar reacts to the new bedroom The transformation was finally revealed to Karan Johar, who visited Farah's home to see the finished space. The filmmaker appeared impressed with the changes and complimented the interiors, calling it the classiest room he had seen in her neighbourhood.

During the tour, Farah also showed him the dedicated storage for her handbags. Karan recognised several of the bags, recalling that he had gifted them to her over the years, including on birthdays and around her films.

The tour also revealed a Hermès plate displayed beneath the television. Farah told Karan that it had been gifted to her by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.