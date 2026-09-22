From Ajinkya Rahane’s Igatpuri villa to Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi bungalow: 5 celebrity homes you can stay in

Celebrity homes often attract as much attention as the stars themselves, from their interiors and architecture to the locations they choose for weekend getaways. For travellers looking for something beyond a conventional hotel stay, some celebrity-linked properties have also been made available to guests.

From an Igatpuri villa overlooking the Sahyadri mountains to a colourful retreat in Mumbai, here are five properties associated with celebrities.

Ajinkya Rahane's Igatpuri villa

Former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's Raaya Estate in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, is currently being offered to guests through StayVista, a luxury villa rental and holiday-home platform.

The property is priced at ₹71,438 per night for five rooms, plus taxes and can accommodate up to 15 people.

The five-bedroom villa includes king-size bedrooms, an infinity pool, gazebo, landscaped gardens, balconies overlooking the surrounding landscape, a children's play area and an in-house bar.

Located amid the Sahyadri mountains, the property also overlooks Vaitarna Lake. One of its more personal features is a memorabilia room containing items from Rahane's cricket career.

Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai estate Actor Janhvi Kapoor's estate in Chennai is designed as a coastal beach home with sea views.

The spacious property is surrounded by manicured gardens, while its interiors combine a bohemian aesthetic with wooden accents and minimalist design elements.

Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi bungalow Shah Rukh Khan's property in Panchsheel Park, South Delhi, has also been opened to the public, giving guests an opportunity to experience the actor's home.

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Designed by his wife, Gauri Khan, the house features ambient lighting, chandeliers and textured walls. The interiors also include keepsakes and personal memories associated with the Khan family.

Yuvraj Singh's Goa home Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh became an Airbnb host with his property in Goa.

He was the first cricketer to become an Airbnb host, offering guests an exclusive two-night stay from October 14 to 16, 2022.

Perched on a hill, the property has panoramic seaside views and includes cricket memorabilia. The beach house features blue and white interiors that complement its coastal setting.

Mandira Bedi's Bougainville villa Actor and presenter Mandira Bedi's villa, named Bougainville, is located in Madh Island and has a distinctive, colourful character.

Bedi designed the property herself, with individual rooms featuring vibrant themes and bold shades of blue, red and yellow. The bedrooms also offer views of either the sea or the property's bougainvillea.

The villa combines the charm of a private retreat with its coastal location, making it another celebrity-linked property that offers a glimpse into a star's personal design aesthetic.