From earthy interiors to warm settings: Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal shares a glimpse of her ₹29 crore Worli home

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most celebrated singers in the country, known for her versatile voice and ability to bring emotion to songs across genres and languages. From making a remarkable debut in Bollywood with Devdas to becoming a leading voice in Indian music, she has built a career spanning more than two decades, earning numerous awards and a loyal fan following.

Recently, the music icon offered fans a glimpse of her luxurious Mumbai home during a visit by director-turned-YouTuber Farah Khan. On November 6, Khan released an episode of her YouTube series “Food with Farah”, in which she visited Ghoshal's residence along with her cook, Dilip. According to a Hindustan Times report, the home is located in Worli and is reportedly valued at ₹29 crore. The singer's home features a welcoming and cosy ambience, with interiors that reflect a sense of understated elegance.

A look inside Shreya Ghoshal's Mumbai residence The entrance to Ghoshal's home features wooden finishes, with a few cabinets placed outside the main door. Her living room has cream-coloured walls and warm yellow lighting, creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere. The interiors feature coffee tables with fluid, natural contours, a statement dining bench instead of a conventional table, wooden cabinets, arched wooden doorways, and understated photo frames. Earthy textures and visible wood detailing add character to the space.

A black piano, which the music icon uses for rehearsals, is placed near the dining area. The living room follows an open-floor plan, with the dining and lounge spaces seamlessly connected. The seating arrangement includes two beige sofas placed in an L-shape, complemented by orange-brown accent chairs around the coffee table.

Unlike most homes, where the living room seating is arranged according to the television placement, Ghoshal's living room seating faces the balcony and the breathtaking view it offers. Her balcony is lined with planters, and two wooden chairs are placed opposite each other, making it a perfect cosy spot to spend some time in the morning or evening.

Her kitchen features white cabinets and a sleek black countertop that completes the elegant design, while patterned tiles add colour to the otherwise neutral setting. The singer also made Bengali-style bhetki, a traditional dish made with marinated fish wrapped in banana leaves, for the lunch gathering.

The singer has also converted her guest room into a space for music practice, with her instruments kept there. A wall-mounted foldable bed helps make the most of the available space, allowing the room to serve as a guest bedroom when required and remain uncluttered during regular use.