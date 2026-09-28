Godrej Properties, MICL partner for ₹6,000 crore Marine Lines project in south Mumbai

BENGALURU: Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), India's top-selling real estate company, has entered into a development agreement with Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MICL) for a sea-facing, luxury residential project at south Mumbai's Marine Lines, officials from both companies said.
MICL and GPL have agreed to share revenue from the redevelopment project, which is estimated at about ₹6,000 crore. As part of the transaction, the development rights that were jointly held by MICL and developer Shreepati Group have been transferred to GPL.