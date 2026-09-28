Godrej Properties, MICL partner for ₹6,000 crore Marine Lines project in south Mumbai

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read28 Sep 2026, 09:47 AM IST
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The project is expected to launch in less than six months, with Godrej Properties handling marketing and sales.(Pexel)
Summary
Godrej Properties and Man Infraconstruction Ltd will develop the sea-facing, luxury residential project.

BENGALURU: Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), India's top-selling real estate company, has entered into a development agreement with Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MICL) for a sea-facing, luxury residential project at south Mumbai's Marine Lines, officials from both companies said.

MICL and GPL have agreed to share revenue from the redevelopment project, which is estimated at about 6,000 crore. As part of the transaction, the development rights that were jointly held by MICL and developer Shreepati Group have been transferred to GPL.

The project is situated on a prime 2.5-acre plot with a saleable area of about 600,000 sq ft. A single residential tower will be built as a GPL-MICL co-branded project.

“The project is in a good location and has great potential as a super-premium development. Adding the Godrej brand will command better pricing premium and sales velocity. We believe in the partnership model and have collaborated with developers in the past for other projects,” Manan Shah, managing director of the MICL Group, told Mint in an interview.

MICL entered the redevelopment project over a year ago as a development management partner and has cleared the land for construction. The project is expected to launch in less than six months. GPL will handle the marketing and sales of the project.

“The transaction with Godrej unlocks the project's full potential and marks an important milestone in MICL's journey. The early realization of cash flows from the project will provide MICL greater financial flexibility to pursue new development opportunities and expand its presence in Mumbai. Over and above, MICL Group will recoup its existing investment in the project to the tune of 300 crore,” Shah added.

Also Read | Housing demand strong, creating market share opportunity: Pirojsha Godre

Godrej Properties, which has multi-city operations, has been strengthening its presence in south and central Mumbai. Its projects such as Godrej Trilogy in Worli and Godrej Avenue Eleven in Mahalaxmi generated good response and sales.

Prestigious address

“Mumbai continues to be a key market for us, and our premium and luxury projects in the city have seen a consistently strong response. Our tailor-made developments for south Mumbai have been particularly well received, which gives us confidence in the long-term attractiveness of well-located, high-quality homes in this market,” said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties. “Marine Lines is one of the city's most prestigious addresses and we are delighted to add this landmark opportunity to our portfolio.”

Mumbai city recorded 12,503 property registrations in August, an 11% year-on-year increase, though it dropped by 10% from levels in July.

The city's housing redevelopment market has crossed a critical threshold, with sales exceeding new project launches for the first time, according to a September JLL-Naredco report. Over 1,000 redevelopment projects have been launched since 2020, comprising 13% of Mumbai's overall residential supply, according to the report.

More importantly, the share of redevelopment in total housing sales has been steadily surging, confirming that homebuyers are now actively choosing redevelopment over greenfield alternatives.

Also Read | Adani Realty plans Mumbai luxury push with Goregaon, Bandra projects

About the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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