Sukadiv Project LLP has entered into a franchise agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to develop a 120-room hotel under the Ramada by Wyndham brand in Delta II, Greater Noida. The property is scheduled to begin operations in the first quarter of 2029, according to a report by ET Hospitality World.

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The development is expected to serve the growing hospitality requirements of Greater Noida, a major commercial and industrial centre in North India. The hotel will cater to corporate travellers, business visitors, exhibition participants and guests travelling to Greater Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Hotel to cater to Greater Noida's growing business and industrial activity The project is being developed by Sukadiv Project LLP, with the development being led by its director, Sushma Singh. The proposed property aims to offer internationally branded accommodation to visitors travelling to the region for business, industrial activities and events.

Greater Noida has emerged as a significant hub for commercial, industrial and educational activities, with expanding business operations and infrastructure development supporting its growth. The Delta II location is expected to benefit from demand generated by corporate travel, exhibitions, trade fairs, educational institutions and industrial establishments.

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The area is connected to major destinations through the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, offering access to Delhi, Noida, Agra and other locations across the NCR.

Several key establishments, including India Expo Mart, knowledge parks, educational institutions and multinational manufacturing facilities, are expected to contribute to the hotel's demand from different customer segments.

Ramada by Wyndham Greater Noida expected to open in 2029 The upcoming hotel is expected to add to the supply of internationally branded accommodation in Greater Noida as the city continues to attract businesses, industries and large-scale events.

Ongoing infrastructure upgrades and commercial expansion are also expected to improve connectivity and support the region's long-term potential as a hospitality destination.

Commenting on the agreement, Sushma Singh told ET Hospitality World, “We are delighted to enter a franchise relationship with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to bring Ramada by Wyndham to Greater Noida. The region’s growing commercial, industrial and institutional ecosystem presents significant potential for hospitality development. We believe that the combination of Greater Noida’s strategic location, the international recognition of the Ramada by Wyndham brand and global distribution network will enable us to create a compelling hospitality offering for business and leisure travellers. We look forward to progressing the project towards its planned opening in the first quarter of 2029.”

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Rahool Macarius, market managing director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said, “The signing of Ramada by Wyndham Greater Noida represents an important milestone in Wyndham’s growth strategy and strengthens Wyndham’s presence across Delhi-NCR. Greater Noida continues to emerge as a leading business and industrial destination, supported by exhibition infrastructure, corporate activity and improving connectivity. We are pleased to work with Sukadiv Project LLP under this franchise agreement on a hotel that will be well positioned to serve the region’s growing demand for quality branded accommodation while further enhancing Greater Noida’s hospitality offering.”

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