Gurgaon homebuyer waits decade for flat; builder ordered to refund ₹1.73 crore with 12% interest

In a recent case, a homebuyer who booked a flat in Gurgaon in 2012 was awarded a refund of nearly ₹1.73 crore along with 12% interest after the project remained incomplete for years.
The homebuyer had booked a 2,600 sq ft apartment in Sector 83, Gurgaon, and was assured that possession would be handed over within three years. However, the promised possession did not materialise even after several years.
The buyer eventually approached the legal authorities after waiting for seven years for the developer to complete the project.
The apartment was booked in 2012 at a basic sale price of ₹6,428.50 per sq ft. The basic sale price of the unit was around ₹1.67 crore, apart from other applicable charges.
The Builder Buyer Agreement was signed in November 2012. Under the agreement, the developer was required to complete construction within three years from the date of execution.
Relying on the developer's assurances, the homebuyer obtained a home loan and made payments totalling ₹1,72,93,048.76 towards the apartment.
Despite making the payments, the buyer did not receive possession of the flat as promised.
As the project remained incomplete, the homebuyer first approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh, and later moved the Haryana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
In his complaint, the buyer alleged that the developer had adopted a negligent and lethargic approach towards the project, resulting in prolonged construction delays.
Before approaching the State Consumer Commission, the homebuyer had also sought a refund of the amount paid to the developer, along with interest. He made the request through emails and a letter sent in 2018 and 2019.
After receiving notice, the builder disputed the homebuyer's allegations.
The developer claimed that the apartment had been purchased for the buyer's “own commercial gain” and alleged that he had invested in the project after considering the potential profit from resale of the unit.
The builder acknowledged that the buyer had paid nearly ₹1.73 crore but argued that the total sale price of the apartment was ₹1,89,54,500.
The developer said this amount included additional charges such as electricity meter installation, preferential location charges (PLC), club membership, external development charges (EDC), internal development charges (IDC) and interest-free maintenance security (IFMS).
The builder also disputed the claim that the homebuyer had made all instalment payments on time. It alleged that some payments were delayed and were made only after repeated reminders.
The developer did acknowledge that there had been a delay in completing the project. However, it attributed the delay to circumstances that it said were beyond its control.
The reasons cited by the builder included the initiation of the GAIL corridor, the non-removal or shifting of defunct high-tension power lines passing through the land and the non-acquisition of sector roads by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).
After considering the submissions and evidence presented by both sides, the consumer commission held the builder responsible for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.
The commission directed the developer to refund the amount deposited by the homebuyer along with 12% annual interest calculated from the respective dates on which the payments were made until the amount was realised.
In addition to the refund and interest, the commission awarded ₹3 lakh as compensation for the mental harassment and physical agony suffered by the homebuyer.
The developer was also directed to pay ₹1 lakh towards litigation costs.
The commission's decision took into account the circumstances surrounding the purchase and the prolonged failure to hand over possession.
According to experts, the case was also significant because the booking was treated as being for personal residential use, while the homebuyer had financed the purchase through a home loan.
The prolonged delay in completing the project and failure to provide possession within the timeframe stipulated in the Builder Buyer Agreement were key factors in the consumer commission's decision to grant a refund with interest.
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