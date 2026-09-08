Gurgaon-based realty firm halts ₹30K monthly payments to customer over sandalwood deal: court slaps ₹55.8 lakh penalty

Suresh Kumar Chinta invested 17.5 lakh with a Gurugram-based real estate firm, Square and Yards Infra Pvt Ltd, in 2023. Under the deal, the firm offered Chinta agricultural land for growing white sandalwood trees.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated8 Sep 2026, 06:30 PM IST
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The company promised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 per month from the sandalwood plantation but stopped paying; the consumer court ordered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55.8 lakh in compensation. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
The company promised ₹30,000 per month from the sandalwood plantation but stopped paying; the consumer court ordered ₹55.8 lakh in compensation. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The Hyderabad consumer commission has directed a real estate company to pay 55.8 lakh to a customer after finding that it failed to follow the terms of a lease agreement for a white sandalwood plantation investment, according to a Times of India report. The commission also ordered the company to pay 25,000 as compensation for mental agony and 5,000 towards legal costs.

According to the report, Suresh Kumar Chinta invested 17.5 lakh with a Gurgaon-based real estate firm, Square and Yards Infra Pvt. Ltd, in 2023. Under the deal, the firm offered Chinta agricultural land for growing white sandalwood trees, while the company would pay him 30,000 per month from April to September 2023. The value of the investment was also expected to increase after 12 years as the trees grew and were sold.

The land was registered in his name on 31 March 2023, and a memorandum of understanding was signed with the real estate firm, TOI reported. A lease deed for planting and maintaining the sandalwood trees was also signed.

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The company stopped making payments to Chinta in October 2023, despite his several meetings and reminders to the firm. He even met Byra Chandra Sekhar, the company's director, on several occasions, but each time he was assured that the money would be paid. However, the payments never came.

Chinta then approached the Consumer Commission seeking his money.

The commission noted that the company and the other parties did not appear before it despite being served notices. The case against them was therefore heard ex parte, meaning the commission proceeded without their participation.

The bench, comprising President Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and members PVTR Jawahar Babu and Suma Vala, found that the lease agreement between Chinta and Square and Yards Infra was still valid, TOI reported.

The commission also noted that Chinta had become the legal owner of the agricultural land and that a separate agreement had been signed for planting and maintaining white sandalwood trees.

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It held that the company was still bound by the terms of the lease agreement, including its obligation to make the agreed monthly payments.

Commission calls company’s actions unfair

The commission said the company’s failure to follow the lease terms amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The bench said the lease deed clearly required the company to comply with its terms and conditions until it was legally cancelled or became invalid.

It also criticised the company’s failure to make the payments promised under the agreement, calling it gross negligence and a serious deficiency in service.

Company ordered to pay 60,000 every month

The commission directed Square and Yards Infra to pay Chinta 60,000 per month from 10 October 2023 to 10 June 2031, as provided under the lease agreement.

This works out to 93 monthly payments, or 55.8 lakh in total.

In addition, the company has been ordered to pay:

  • 25,000 for mental agony and physical trauma
  • 5,000 towards litigation costs
  • 9% annual interest on each delayed monthly payment, calculated from its respective due date until the amount is paid.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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