Gurugram couple invested ₹50 lakh in a shop in 2017; 9 years later, RERA orders refund— here’s why

For Rohit Singh and Garima Sachan, buying a commercial property in Gurugram was supposed to be a long-term investment. Instead, the decision left more than ₹50 lakh of their money tied up for years.

The couple booked a shop in Raheja Trinity, Sector 84, in 2017 after sales executives from Raheja Developers presented the project as an attractive investment opportunity, The Indian Express reported.

Singh, 46, who works in a private company, told the newspaper that he was looking for a source of income for his retirement. The Dwarka Expressway area was also seen as a promising investment location at the time.

The couple booked the shop for around ₹52 lakh.

Almost nine years later, the project remains incomplete, according to the buyers. The Gurgaon bench of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) has now ordered Raheja Developers to refund ₹50,49,890, along with 10.80% annual interest.

They had paid more than 95% of the amount The couple booked a 578.99 sq ft commercial unit on the first floor in September 2017.

They signed the builder-buyer agreement on January 15, 2019, agreeing to a total sale consideration of ₹52.98 lakh. By then, they had paid ₹50,49,890 through instalments — more than 95% of the total cost.

The agreement promised possession within 48 months, plus a 12-month grace period. That put the deadline at January 15, 2024.

But when the buyers visited the site after the deadline, they said they found little progress.

“To the utter shock and dismay of the complainants… there was nothing on the ground i.e. the builder has not even completed the first phase of construction and… the construction was at halt and no one was present on the site,” they alleged in their complaint.

The couple accused the promoter of “sleeping over the hard-earned money of the complainants without delivering their promises”.

Developer’s defence struck off The dispute eventually went before HARERA.

According to the authority’s August 14 order, Raheja Developers’ lawyer appeared on six occasions between September 2024 and August 2026. However, the developer did not file a written response despite being directed to do so.

“Despite giving specific directions to file a reply, it has failed to comply with the orders of the authority. It shows that the respondent is intentionally avoiding filing… written reply. Therefore, the defence of the respondent is hereby struck off,” HARERA said.

The authority held that the promoter had violated the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. It also referred to a Supreme Court ruling on a buyer’s right to exit a stalled project.

“The unqualified right of the allottee to seek refund… is not dependent on any contingencies or stipulations thereof,” the authority observed.

RERA orders refund with interest

HARERA has directed the developer to return the ₹50,49,890 paid by the couple, with interest calculated from the date of each payment.

The 10.80% interest rate comprises the State Bank of India’s MCLR of 8.80% plus 2%.

Raheja Developers has been given 90 days to make the payment, failing which further legal consequences could follow.

The company and its PR representatives have been contacted for a response.

‘I’ll be much more careful now’

For Singh, the order brings relief after years of uncertainty.

“I found out about the order only on Wednesday. But I am happy that the authority gave us full compensation for the delay. The project is still nowhere near complete, I believe,” he told The Indian Express.

The money, he said, represented their hard-earned savings.

“Respite will only come when we get the compensation now. We are not aware of any appeals being filed or planned. The law has considered our rights; we have to see how serious Raheja is now,” Singh added.

“We were prepared for it (proceedings) to take at least two years, which it did. We would have been happy if it took a year less, but thankful regardless. Fortunately, as buyers/investors, we had a RERA-registered agreement.”

The experience has also changed the way Singh views property investments.

“I’ll be much more careful now,” he said.