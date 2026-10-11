Gurugram residents oppose DLF’s plan to install 24 high-capacity DG sets near their housing society: Here's why

Residents of a housing society near Gurugram’s Moulsari Avenue Rapid Metro station have reportedly approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), raising concerns over DLF’s plan to install 24 high-capacity diesel generator (DG) sets and cooling towers close to their homes.

They have alleged that the infrastructure is being developed on a parcel of land not covered by the project’s environmental clearances, raising questions about pollution, fire safety and the structural safety of nearby metro infrastructure, reported The Times of India.

The proposed DG installation has a combined capacity of 67,500 KVA, comprising six generator sets rated at 2,250 KVA each and 18 sets of 3,000 KVA each. Residents have stated that such a large installation near a residential neighbourhood, a pre-primary school and a day-care facility warrants scrutiny before the work is completed.

The society is home to around 3,500 to 4,000 people, including children and senior citizens, according to the residents’ submissions to the tribunal.

Why residents have questioned the environmental clearance At the centre of the dispute is the land on which the DG sets and cooling towers are being installed.

Residents have contended that the environmental clearances issued in 2019 and 2023 cover a commercial development spread across 32.3 acres, but do not extend to the separate parcel where the proposed infrastructure is located.

The residents have identified this additional land as ‘Part B’ in the zoning plan. They have mentioned that no separate environmental clearance has been produced for this portion of the site, the report noted.

They have also cited the developer’s environmental documents, which, according to their submissions, indicate that the DG rooms and cooling towers were to be located outside the project area, adjacent to Moulsari Avenue Metro station and near the housing society.

The residents have further questioned whether the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s (HSPCB) consents to establish cover the disputed parcel, claiming that the approvals refer to the same 32.3-acre project area.

Concerns over pollution and metro safety The proximity of the proposed installation to homes and public infrastructure is another major concern raised by the residents. They have warned that the DG sets and cooling towers could increase air and noise pollution and create fire and other safety risks for people living nearby, as per the report.

The residents have also questioned the potential implications for the elevated metro corridor. According to their submissions, the developer has stated that the nearest DG set is approximately 15 metres from the foundation of the elevated metro station, while underground diesel storage in the high-speed diesel yard is around 60 metres away.

They have noted that the installation of high-capacity generators, bulk diesel storage facilities and a gas-insulated substation (GIS) so close to an operational metro corridor requires a safety and structural assessment by the relevant authority.

The residents said DLF has maintained that approval from Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) is not required. However, they contend that no safety or structural assessment from the metro authorities has been placed on record.

The submissions also refer to HMRTC describing the premises as the “DLF GIS”, where a utility building has been constructed by the developer. Residents have cited this in questioning a March 11, 2024, letter from DLF, in which the company denied constructing a power generation plant or substation and dismissed concerns about pollution and vibration as unfounded.

Dispute over HSPCB consultation Residents have also alleged that DLF did not consult HSPCB before finalising the location of the DG sets, as required under conditions attached to the 2019 and 2023 environmental clearances.

They cited the pollution control board’s response to a Right to Information (RTI) application dated July 24, 2025, which they said indicated that the locations of the DG sets and cooling substations had not been specified or finalised in consultation with the board.

In a reply dated January 8, 2026, HSPCB stated that determining the location of DG sets and constructing the cooling tower did not fall within its remit, according to the residents’ submissions.

The residents have challenged this position, arguing that consultation with the board was explicitly required under the environmental clearance conditions.

They have also pointed to differences in the project descriptions across approvals. A revised building plan approved on May 1, this year, reportedly covers the development across Sectors 24, 25 and 25A, while the 2019 and 2023 environmental clearances describe the project as being in Sector 25. The residents have said the authorities have not clarified whether the additional parcel falls within the approved project area.

What do the documents say about the installation? The residents have cited correspondence from both HSPCB and DLF regarding the progress of the work. In its January 8, 2026, response, HSPCB stated that the DG sets had not yet been installed and the cooling tower had not been constructed. DLF subsequently stated in a reply dated March 30, 2026, that installation of the DG sets was still in progress.

The residents have relied on these responses to argue that work associated with the proposed infrastructure was continuing despite the questions raised over the approvals.

They have also questioned the project’s earlier environmental clearance history. Documents submitted by the developer refer to a clearance dated July 30, 2007, for a proposed Mall of India shopping and commercial complex at Block V, DLF City Phase III, Sector 25A.

According to the documents cited by the residents, site preparation and excavation took place after the 2007 clearance, but construction did not subsequently proceed. The residents have asked why a fresh clearance was granted in 2019 after the earlier approval had expired following its five-year validity period, and why the 2007 clearance was not mentioned in the later approvals.

They have additionally raised concerns about excavation at the site, citing the developer’s own documents that state the work altered the land’s natural contour.

Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner of HMRTC, did not respond to TOI's queries.

What have the residents sought from the NGT? The residents have sought the cancellation of the 2019 and 2023 environmental clearances and action over what they allege was concealment and misrepresentation. They have argued that locating the DG sets and cooling towers outside the approved project boundary would violate conditions attached to the clearances.

These claims form part of the residents’ submissions and have not been adjudicated by the tribunal.