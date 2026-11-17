The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has sealed 37 buildings and properties in Gurugram's DLF Phase 2 over unauthorised commercial activities. According to Times of India, DTCP conducted a three-day crackdown over illegal commercial use of residential buildings.
On Saturday, the third day of the drive, the department reportedly took action against 11 more properties, pushing the total to 37. These commercial establishments include offices, clinics, guesthouses, supermarkets, consultancies and storage facilities which reportedly violated land-use norms.
The three-day campaign began on November 12 when four properties were sealed, added the report. The enforcement team sealed more than 22 properties on November 13 before the Saturday drive.
The publication reported that the drive covered several properties along Bougainvillea Marg and Akashneem Marg.
Going by the same report, the team found unauthorised commercial activities operating from basements, ground floors and upper storeys. While some buildings were sealed in their entirety, action against others was restricted to specific floors being used for unauthorised commercial use.
On Bougainvillea Marg, an entire building at house number 2, housing a supermarket, a skincare clinic and a travel agency office, was sealed, as reported.
The first floor of house number 5 was also allegedly being used as an office. Another building at house number 11 housed the office of Vikas Builders, which was also reportedly sealed along with others.
The enforcement team also took action against house number 19, which had commercial storage facilities in the basement. Batra Properties and other property dealer offices were also reported to be on the ground floor of the same building.
On Akashneem Marg, a S+4 building at house number 78 reportedly housed architect Sumit Dhawan's office. House numbers 106 and 107, whose two plots were reportedly combined for commercial use, had their first, second and third floors sealed, the report cited town planner Amit Madholia confirming.
House number 92 reportedly had a clinic and a property consultancy office, which too were sealed during the drive. A guesthouse in house number 92A was also located. In J-1 block, multiple floors occupied by property consultancy Perfect Estate, faced action as well.
The enforcement drive is expected to continue as officers cautioned property owners and occupants against operating unauthorised commercial establishments from residential premises without permission.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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