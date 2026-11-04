Hanuman Ansh co-producer Anupriya Nagar’s Mumbai home is a treasure trove of art and collectibles | Take a tour

2026's sleeper hit Hanuman Ansh became one of the biggest blockbusters, grossing ₹453.09 crore during its run at the box office, as per Sacnilk. Not just the film but also its 21-year-old co-producer Anupriya Nagar has gone viral for investing her life savings into the film.
Born in Mumbai, Anupriya Nagar attended the University of Bath in the UK and studied economics. She took up part-time jobs abroad and chose to invest a portion of her savings, around ₹55 lakh, during the post-production stage of the film. The ₹2 crore budget film went on to generate 19,900% in profit, or more than 200 times its investment.
Recently, Anupriya Nagar gave a brief home tour while talking to Curly Tales. She lives in the posh neighbourhood of Mumbai, Juhu. Her house is a paradise for art lovers. It features Indian art, rare collectables, antiques and more.
Nagar’s bungalow blends artistic heritage, spiritual symbolism and personal family collectables. It creates a warm and intimate space. The house makes an impression with its small garden area and its carefully curated decor. In the video, she showed the outdoor pathway and garden area, which features a wooden swing.
"When we used to play as kids, this used to be our go-to place to come sit and enjoy," Anupriya Nagar revealed.
Large stone sculptures were seen lined up in the outdoor area of the villa, each collected by Nagar's family members over 25-30 years; she revealed they were by artist Pankaj Gahlot.
Among the standout pieces is one carved owl sculpture, which Nagar called her favourite.
She also revealed a glimpse of Nagar's living area. The spacious room resembles an art gallery, showcasing collections gathered by her family. Warm wooden tones, decorative ceiling beams, carved wall panels and traditional sofas upholstered in patterned fabrics created an old-world charm with a hint of Indian aesthetics. Every corner carries a personal touch, bringing together Nagar and her family's creative side.
Among the decor are landscape paintings by Russian artist Nicholas Roerich. They depict the Himalayas. “He is a foreigner and used to live in the Himalayas. His entire life, he only painted and drew the Himalayas,” Nagar said.
The space also featured vintage brass clocks, miniature deity figurines, sculptural accents and softly glowing glass to silver chandeliers.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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