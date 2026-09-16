House-hunting in Bengaluru is ‘full-time job’ — Viral post highlights ghost listings, bait-and-switch pricing & more

In Bengaluru, hunting for a decent, in-budget rental is a drill that anyone who has ever hunted for an apartment knows — the photos look great, the rent fits, and is 'available' until you actually make the call.
Capturing a fatigue familiar to thousands of city tenants, a couple's viral Reddit post documenting their search for a modest two-bedroom flat in the southern tech corridor has struck a chord.
With a decent monthly budget of ₹30,000– ₹35,000, their hunt across HSR and BTM Layout quickly devolved into never-ending phantom listings, sudden price hikes, and disappearing brokers.
“Finding a genuine listing here has become a full-time job,” the post read. “Every app seems to have the same problems: Flats listed as ‘available’ have already been rented out weeks ago. You call about a ₹32K flat, and suddenly it’s ₹38–40K + maintenance.”
The couple’s account highlighted a systemic pattern of friction that has come to define Bengaluru’s residential rental market over the past two years:
The couple’s struggle highlighted the immense rental pressure concentrated in southeastern Bengaluru. HSR Layout, long favoured for its wide roads, bustling cafe culture, and proximity to startup headquarters, has witnessed steep rental inflation over the past 24 to 36 months.
Over the years, rents in HSR Layout surged past ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 for standard 2BHK apartments in prime sectors. The spillover demand from HSR Layout poured directly into neighbouring BTM Layout (2nd and 4th Stages).
While the couple's modest budget of ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 was once the sweet spot for a well-maintained 2BHK in these micro-markets, intense demand for these reasonably priced, clean units means they are snapped up within hours of hitting the market—often without ever needing to be formally advertised online.
“Bangalore house hunt is slowly driving us insane,” the couple, frustrated by the search, said. “We’re honestly just looking for a genuine, clean, semi-furnished 2BHK from a direct owner or a trustworthy broker.”
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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