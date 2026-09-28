Housing sales in India: These 2 cities bought nearly 50% of all homes sold in Q3; total value reaches ₹1.55 lakh crore

Housing sales across India's seven leading city markets rose from July to September 2026. More than 1 lakh homes were sold, according to ANAROCK Research. This (1,00,220) was 3% higher than the 97,080 homes sold during the same period last year. Sales also increased 10% compared with April to June 2026.

The total value of homes sold reached about ₹1.55 lakh crore. This marked a 2% rise from ₹1.52 lakh crore a year earlier. The figures show a recovery although growth remained uneven across cities. Rising prices continued to affect how much buyers could afford.

Also Read | Homebuyer wins case against Pune builder: MahaRERA orders compensation

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded the highest sales, with around 31,750 homes sold. Bengaluru followed with about 16,670 homes. Together, these two markets accounted for 48% of total sales. Mumbai's sales increased 5% from last year while Bengaluru recorded a 12% rise.

Hyderabad recorded the fastest annual sales growth among the seven markets. Sales there rose 15% to around 12,970 homes. However, the remaining four markets reported lower sales compared with last year. Pune's sales fell by 6%, despite a strong improvement compared with the previous quarter.

Around 15,690 homes were sold in Pune during the quarter. The National Capital Region recorded about 13,765 sales, down 1% from last year.

Chennai's sales dropped 10% to around 5,395 homes. Kolkata recorded about 3,980 sales, marking a 4% annual decline. Despite these annual falls, all seven markets improved compared with the previous quarter.

New homes launched Builders launched around 1,14,320 homes, an 18% increase from the same period last year. New launches also rose 8% compared with the previous quarter.

Mumbai led with about 37,500 new homes, followed by Hyderabad with 18,950. Pune added around 18,730 homes while Bengaluru added 17,720.

Hyderabad's new launches rose sharply by 120% compared with last year. Mumbai recorded a 27% increase while Bengaluru saw a 17% rise.

New launches declined annually in Pune, the National Capital Region, Chennai and Kolkata. Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad together accounted for 81% of the new supply.

Cost of homes Homes costing between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.5 crore dominated new launches. They accounted for 34% of the total supply. Homes priced between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.5 crore contributed another 24%.

Those costing ₹40 lakh to ₹80 lakh accounted for 17%. Homes below ₹40 lakh had the smallest reported share, at 14%.

The number of unsold homes increased as builders added more supply. Available homes rose 12% annually to around 6.31 lakh across the seven markets.