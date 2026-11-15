How flexible workspaces in India are changing the structure and scale of offices - what lies ahead for the sector

The recent Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) report highlighted strong office leasing momentum, booming AI-driven data center demand, and steady urban housing appreciation. According to JLL, gross leasing across India reached a record 61.06 million sq. ft. in the first nine months of 2026, with Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) leading the charts.
Flexible workspace operators alone leased 13.83 million sq ft, also a record for the segment, it noted. In the July to September quarter, flex operators accounted for 15.5% of total leasing activity.
According to those in the industry, this trend is a reflection of how flexible offices were seen and how they have evolved today - from the place where startups began, with a few desks, a meeting room, good coffee, and the freedom to leave when the business outgrew the space.
"Flexible workspaces are increasingly becoming part of how companies think about growth. They are being used alongside conventional offices, not simply as an alternative to them," Koheli J Puri, Founder & Managing Director, Studio XP, said.
According to Puri, flexible workspaces can help companies set up their offices faster.
“Businesses today do not always have the luxury of waiting months to identify a building, negotiate a lease, design an office and complete the fit-out. A flexible workspace can enable a company to set up in a new city or grow to accommodate a growing team much faster,” he said.
With the rapid rise of startups, including in smaller cities, companies are often unsure of what their future headcount could look like. According to Puri, flexible offices allow organisations to adjust their footprint as business requirements evolve.
“This is why flex is increasingly becoming part of a larger real estate strategy rather than simply a short term arrangement,” he said.
According to a Knight Frank India report earlier this year, large enterprises account for 72% of total flexible seat absorption in India's major cities, completely overshadowing SMEs (18%) and startups (10%).
The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) noted that the increased adoption of flexible workspace by the enterprise segment will have a positive impact on speed to market, optimum capital-efficient office expansion strategies, and the India office leasing market.
According to Puri, the next phase of the flexible office space market will be interesting. “The future may not be about choosing between a conventional office and a flexible workspace. It could be about building a smarter portfolio that uses both,” he said.
“India’s record office leasing numbers show that companies are expanding. The equally important shift is that they are becoming more deliberate about how they expand.
Flexible offices are benefiting from that change because they offer something businesses increasingly value: the ability to respond before the market moves on. The rise of flex, therefore, is not just a workplace trend. It is a reflection of how business growth itself is changing,” he added.
Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.
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