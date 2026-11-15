How flexible workspaces in India are changing the structure and scale of offices - what lies ahead for the sector

The recent Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) report highlighted strong office leasing momentum, booming AI-driven data center demand, and steady urban housing appreciation. According to JLL, gross leasing across India reached a record 61.06 million sq. ft. in the first nine months of 2026, with Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) leading the charts.

Growth of flexible workspaces Flexible workspace operators alone leased 13.83 million sq ft, also a record for the segment, it noted. In the July to September quarter, flex operators accounted for 15.5% of total leasing activity.

According to those in the industry, this trend is a reflection of how flexible offices were seen and how they have evolved today - from the place where startups began, with a few desks, a meeting room, good coffee, and the freedom to leave when the business outgrew the space.

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"Flexible workspaces are increasingly becoming part of how companies think about growth. They are being used alongside conventional offices, not simply as an alternative to them," Koheli J Puri, Founder & Managing Director, Studio XP, said.

Why companies choose flexible workspaces According to Puri, flexible workspaces can help companies set up their offices faster.

“Businesses today do not always have the luxury of waiting months to identify a building, negotiate a lease, design an office and complete the fit-out. A flexible workspace can enable a company to set up in a new city or grow to accommodate a growing team much faster,” he said.

With the rapid rise of startups, including in smaller cities, companies are often unsure of what their future headcount could look like. According to Puri, flexible offices allow organisations to adjust their footprint as business requirements evolve.

“This is why flex is increasingly becoming part of a larger real estate strategy rather than simply a short term arrangement,” he said.

What is next? According to a Knight Frank India report earlier this year, large enterprises account for 72% of total flexible seat absorption in India's major cities, completely overshadowing SMEs (18%) and startups (10%).

The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) noted that the increased adoption of flexible workspace by the enterprise segment will have a positive impact on speed to market, optimum capital-efficient office expansion strategies, and the India office leasing market.

According to Puri, the next phase of the flexible office space market will be interesting. “The future may not be about choosing between a conventional office and a flexible workspace. It could be about building a smarter portfolio that uses both,” he said.

“India’s record office leasing numbers show that companies are expanding. The equally important shift is that they are becoming more deliberate about how they expand.