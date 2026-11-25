Filmmaker and producer Rakesh Roshan has leased a commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon East to Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited in a five-year agreement that is expected to generate approximately ₹4.5 crore in rental income.

Roshan's production company, Filmkraft Productions (India) Private Limited, has leased the 2,727 sq ft office space at Lotus Corporate Park, according to property registration documents accessed through CRE Matrix.

The agreement provides for a monthly rent of ₹7 lakh, with an annual escalation of 5%. The transaction adds to the Roshan family's real estate activity across Mumbai and Pune.

Also Read | HONOR Magic 9 Pro Max launched in Malaysia with dual 200MP cameras, ARRI video

What are the details of Rakesh Roshan's latest property lease? The lease agreement includes an interest-free, refundable security deposit of ₹42 lakh.

According to the documents, the licence took effect on November 16, 2026, while the obligation to pay rent will begin on January 16, 2027.

The tenant has been given a rent-free period of two months to carry out interior renovations and complete the fit-outs before rental payments commence.

The agreement also provides for a 5% annual increase in rent over the five-year lease period. The commercial property comes with three basement parking spaces.

Rakesh Roshan's earlier Mumbai office lease This is not the first time the director-producer, known for films such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, has leased out commercial properties.

Earlier, he leased two office units in Andheri West, Mumbai, to Beingu Studios Private Limited for a period of 36 months at a combined monthly licence fee of ₹7.3 lakh.

The two units are located at Commerce Centre, off New Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West, and have a combined area of 5,574 sq ft.

The agreement includes two car parking spaces and an interest-free security deposit of ₹10.95 lakh.

Rakesh Roshan and wife Pramila's Mumbai apartment lease Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Roshan, had also leased their apartment in Mumbai's Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme for three years.

The agreements were expected to generate a combined rental income of ₹1.89 crore over the lease period.

These transactions highlight the family's involvement in Mumbai's residential and commercial property market.

Roshan family's real estate investments in Mumbai and Pune The Roshan family's real estate activity also includes property transactions beyond rental agreements.

In January 2026, Rakesh Roshan earned ₹15 crore through the sale of a 1.09-hectare land parcel in Pune district, according to CRE Matrix.

In November 2025, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP and Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd jointly purchased 10 office units in Andheri West for ₹28 crore, according to Propstack.