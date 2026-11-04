Mint Explainer: Will IBBI’s new rules speed up relief for stranded homebuyers?

Yash Tiwari
5 min read4 Nov 2026, 03:27 PM IST
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The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India has amended its insolvency rules to overhaul the resolution process for real estate firms.(Mint)
Summary
By allowing viable housing projects to be separated from a developer's overall debt, the 30 October IBBI amendments aim to fast-track handovers and safeguard buyers who haven't filed formal claims.

Insolvency in a real estate company often leaves homebuyers waiting years for their dream homes, even after making significant investments. To address this, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has amended its insolvency rules to overhaul the resolution process for real estate firms.

Notified on 30 October, the new rules allow individual projects to be treated separately during insolvency proceedings while giving homebuyers a greater say in the process. The changes aim to protect buyers, prevent completed projects from getting entangled in a developer's financial troubles, and speed up the delivery of homes to those waiting for possession.

Mint explains what has changed, how the new rules differ from the earlier framework, and what they mean for homebuyers, developers and lenders.

What has changed?

Under the new regulations, the resolution professional (RP) must present details of every project at the first meeting to the committee of creditors (CoC), including construction progress, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) registration, possession status, and the number of complete and incomplete units.

Based on this information, the CoC can exclude specific projects from insolvency proceedings with at least 66% voting support, subject to final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The amended rules also mandate project-wise financial reporting to the CoC.

Also Read | IBBI allows healthy real estate projects to be excluded from insolvency

How does this differ from the earlier framework?

Previously, the law bundled all projects of a developer into a single insolvency proceeding, regardless of their individual financial health or construction status. As a result, homebuyers whose units were near completion faced prolonged uncertainty over possession simply because the developer encountered financial distress on a different project.

Nirali Mehta, partner at Mindspright Legal, said that while the new rules create an opportunity to ring-fence viable projects, success will hinge on whether their assets and liabilities can be cleanly separated from the developer's broader financial arrangements.

How will homebuyers benefit?

For projects near completion, homebuyers face fewer delays if their development is excluded from the insolvency process. The amendment empowers the RP to issue a blanket, one-time approval for all eligible units rather than evaluating each buyer's request individually.

The RP must verify buyer details and ensure all legal and regulatory conditions are met. Crucially, homebuyers who have not formally submitted claims must still be included in the Information Memorandum if their records exist in the developer's books or RERA filings.

Rajeev Nair, partner at Rajani Associates, said buyers typically prioritize getting their homes over recovering money. “Now such claims can't be ignored. Some homebuyers may not file claims because they are primarily interested in receiving possession of their homes rather than pursuing a monetary recovery,” Nair said.

Also Read | NCLT capacity crunch puts insolvency timelines under pressure

What changes for developers and lenders?

For developers, these amendments could make stalled projects viable and attractive to new investors. Providing a cost breakdown for each project helps potential investors accurately evaluate the time and capital required for completion.

“The underlying principle should be that insolvency of a developer should not automatically translate into insolvency of every project undertaken by that developer,” said Nishit Dhruva, managing partner at MDP Legal.

However, a friction point remains for lenders, as funding-related approvals are yet to be fully resolved. Mehta of Mindspright Legal said fund availability, land-related hurdles, title disputes, and pending regulatory clearances will continue to dictate whether a stressed project can ultimately be completed.

Will homebuyers have more say in decisions?

The amendment enhances homebuyer leverage by ensuring their authorized representatives participate in committees monitoring the implementation of resolution plans. Even so, key decisions continue to be dominated by secured lenders and financial creditors, as buyers do not hold veto authority.

Mehta said the revised framework gives homebuyers "better visibility and a seat in implementation, but the decisions that matter most, such as exclusion, completion versus liquidation and possession approvals, still turn on the CoC vote and tribunal timelines".

Also Read | New building block: how project-wise insolvency will shield homebuyers

What does the insolvency data on real estate companies show?

Replying to a debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on 1 April, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented data showing that 162,000 homebuyers have received relief through 111 resolved real estate insolvency cases so far, while about 90,000 are involved in 210 ongoing cases. Of these, 87 cases are awaiting approval of resolution plans before the NCLT and are expected to be cleared in the coming months, potentially benefiting about 50,000 homebuyers.

Reinforcing buyer protection, a Supreme Court judgment on 3 September overturned an order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). A division bench of the apex court ruled that delay penalties and time-extension charges levied against a developer cannot be passed on to homebuyers as corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) costs. The court stressed that since homebuyers invest their money directly into the construction of their homes, they should not be burdened with additional penalties while trying to rescue their properties.

About the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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