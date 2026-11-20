New Delhi's Khan Market has retained its position as India's most expensive retail street, with annual rents reaching $238 per sq ft, according to Cushman & Wakefield's Main Streets Across the World 2026 report.

Retail rentals at the prominent shopping destination increased 14% year-on-year (YoY). Khan Market ranked 24th globally and 25th in the Asia-Pacific region, making it India's highest-ranked retail destination in both rankings.

Here are the 10 most expensive retail streets in India, according to the report. 1. Khan Market, New Delhi Khan Market topped the list of India's most expensive retail streets, with annual rents of $238 per sq ft. Rentals increased 14% YoY.

View full Image View full Image luxury cars, at a parking bay in Delhis,posh Khan market , photographed by Ramesh Pathania for Budget issue. 28th Feb 2013.

The prominent New Delhi shopping destination ranked 24th globally and 25th in the Asia-Pacific region, making it India's highest-ranked retail location in both categories.

2. Galleria Market, Gurugram Gurugram's Galleria Market ranked second among India's most expensive retail streets, with annual rents of $175 per sq ft.

Retail rentals increased 10% YoY, while the market secured the 28th position in the Asia-Pacific rankings. It was the second Indian retail destination after Khan Market to feature among the region's top 30 locations.

3. Connaught Place, New Delhi Connaught Place in New Delhi ranked third, with annual retail rents of $168 per sq ft. Rentals increased 6% YoY.

View full Image View full Image Titan Watches Showroom from outside , sale, watches Connaught place New Delhi , photographed by Ramesh Pathania 21st Dec 2016

The commercial and shopping destination secured the 29th position in the Asia-Pacific rankings, improving by one place from its 30th position in 2025.

4. Linking Road, Mumbai Mumbai's Linking Road in Bandra recorded annual retail rents of $149 per sq ft, following a 28% YoY increase.

The street ranked 33rd in the Asia-Pacific region, moving up two positions from 35th in 2025.

View full Image View full Image Mumbai ::::13th April 2012 ::::::::News::::::: Aftab and other ALM members at at linking road :::: HT Photo by Kunal Patil

Linking Road recorded the highest rental growth among the Indian retail streets tracked in the report. It was also the fastest-growing retail location in the Asia-Pacific region.

5. Park Street, Kolkata Kolkata's Park Street featured among India's five most expensive retail streets, with annual rents of $83 per sq ft.

Unlike several other locations in the list, rentals remained unchanged year-on-year, recording 0% growth.

View full Image View full Image Kolkata Park street near queens Mansions and Park Hotel.

The street ranked 38th in the Asia-Pacific region, slipping one position from its 37th rank in 2025.

6. Fort/Fountain, South Mumbai Fort/Fountain in South Mumbai recorded annual retail rents of $83 per sq ft, matching Kolkata's Park Street.

However, rentals in the Mumbai district increased 15% YoY. The location ranked 38th in the Asia-Pacific region, improving from its 40th position in 2025.

It was among the Indian retail destinations that recorded double-digit rental growth during the year.

7. Kemps Corner, South Mumbai Kemps Corner in South Mumbai recorded annual retail rents of $74 per sq ft, registering a 5% YoY increase.

The location ranked 41st in the Asia-Pacific region, compared with 39th in 2025.

View full Image View full Image _ABH0076 kemps corner

It was the third Mumbai retail destination to feature on the list, after Linking Road and Fort/Fountain.

8. Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru Bengaluru's Vittal Mallya Road recorded annual retail rents of $54 per sq ft, following a 5% YoY increase.

The location ranked 42nd in the Asia-Pacific region, moving up from 43rd in 2025.

It shared the 42nd position with another Bengaluru shopping destination, Brigade Road, although the two locations recorded different rental growth rates.

9. Brigade Road, Bengaluru Brigade Road in Bengaluru also recorded annual retail rents of $54 per sq ft, matching Vittal Mallya Road.

However, its rental growth was relatively lower at 3% YoY. The street retained its 42nd position in the Asia-Pacific rankings, unchanged from 2025.

Both Vittal Mallya Road and Brigade Road featured among India's 10 most expensive retail streets.

10. JM Road, Pune Jangali Maharaj Road, popularly known as JM Road, in Pune ranked tenth among India's most expensive retail streets, with annual rents of $53 per sq ft.