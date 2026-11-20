New Delhi's Khan Market has retained its position as India's most expensive retail street, with annual rents reaching $238 per sq ft, according to Cushman & Wakefield's Main Streets Across the World 2026 report.
Retail rentals at the prominent shopping destination increased 14% year-on-year (YoY). Khan Market ranked 24th globally and 25th in the Asia-Pacific region, making it India's highest-ranked retail destination in both rankings.
Khan Market topped the list of India's most expensive retail streets, with annual rents of $238 per sq ft. Rentals increased 14% YoY.
The prominent New Delhi shopping destination ranked 24th globally and 25th in the Asia-Pacific region, making it India's highest-ranked retail location in both categories.
Gurugram's Galleria Market ranked second among India's most expensive retail streets, with annual rents of $175 per sq ft.
Retail rentals increased 10% YoY, while the market secured the 28th position in the Asia-Pacific rankings. It was the second Indian retail destination after Khan Market to feature among the region's top 30 locations.
Connaught Place in New Delhi ranked third, with annual retail rents of $168 per sq ft. Rentals increased 6% YoY.
The commercial and shopping destination secured the 29th position in the Asia-Pacific rankings, improving by one place from its 30th position in 2025.
Mumbai's Linking Road in Bandra recorded annual retail rents of $149 per sq ft, following a 28% YoY increase.
The street ranked 33rd in the Asia-Pacific region, moving up two positions from 35th in 2025.
Linking Road recorded the highest rental growth among the Indian retail streets tracked in the report. It was also the fastest-growing retail location in the Asia-Pacific region.
Kolkata's Park Street featured among India's five most expensive retail streets, with annual rents of $83 per sq ft.
Unlike several other locations in the list, rentals remained unchanged year-on-year, recording 0% growth.
The street ranked 38th in the Asia-Pacific region, slipping one position from its 37th rank in 2025.
Fort/Fountain in South Mumbai recorded annual retail rents of $83 per sq ft, matching Kolkata's Park Street.
However, rentals in the Mumbai district increased 15% YoY. The location ranked 38th in the Asia-Pacific region, improving from its 40th position in 2025.
It was among the Indian retail destinations that recorded double-digit rental growth during the year.
Kemps Corner in South Mumbai recorded annual retail rents of $74 per sq ft, registering a 5% YoY increase.
The location ranked 41st in the Asia-Pacific region, compared with 39th in 2025.
It was the third Mumbai retail destination to feature on the list, after Linking Road and Fort/Fountain.
Bengaluru's Vittal Mallya Road recorded annual retail rents of $54 per sq ft, following a 5% YoY increase.
The location ranked 42nd in the Asia-Pacific region, moving up from 43rd in 2025.
It shared the 42nd position with another Bengaluru shopping destination, Brigade Road, although the two locations recorded different rental growth rates.
Brigade Road in Bengaluru also recorded annual retail rents of $54 per sq ft, matching Vittal Mallya Road.
However, its rental growth was relatively lower at 3% YoY. The street retained its 42nd position in the Asia-Pacific rankings, unchanged from 2025.
Both Vittal Mallya Road and Brigade Road featured among India's 10 most expensive retail streets.
Jangali Maharaj Road, popularly known as JM Road, in Pune ranked tenth among India's most expensive retail streets, with annual rents of $53 per sq ft.
Rentals increased 11% YoY, while the location secured the 44th position in the Asia-Pacific rankings, unchanged from its 2025 position.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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