Inside Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim’s Kochi home: Perfect blend of vintage charm & modern comfort

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, one of South Indian cinema’s most beloved power couples, treated fans to a rare, intimate look inside their stunning Kochi home.

The warm and inviting interiors of their sanctuary feature comfortable furnishings and vibrant decorative pieces with a distinct vintage flair — along with large living room windows and a balcony filled with plants to keep them connected to nature.

Here is a quick virtual tour of Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim's home:

According to JFW, the interiors of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's home were curated by Amal Sufiya, a close friend of Nazriya and the wife of actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Amal beautifully blended neutral foundational shades with colourful, vintage-inspired accessories, striking a perfect balance between understated elegance and quirky character.

Fans first caught a major glimpse of the interiors during Onam in 2020. The celebratory photographs featured the couple lounging on a plush couch, with another shot showing Fahadh standing beside a massive window that floods the space with natural daylight.

More pictures of their home emerged during Fahadh’s 38th birthday celebrations.

According to The Economic Times, the living room features large sofas with soft cushions and throw pillows. A white coffee table sits in front of the seating area, while a display cabinet holds decorative objects and other pieces.

Lush green balcony Their balcony effortlessly serves as a natural extension of their indoor living area — rather than heavy outdoor furniture, it features greenery and simple seating.

The beige walls of their balcony blend seamlessly with their rustic brick-accented section, providing a textured backdrop for an array of lush green plants. At the centre of it all is a classic white swing chair—creating the ultimate cosy nook to sit back, unwind, and escape the bustling city outside.

Their welcoming outdoor corner is frequently spotted in the background of the couple's photos.

Nazriya Nazim prepares for a comeback Nazriya Nazim is currently gearing up for a massive, high-octane return to the silver screen.

After a 12-year hiatus, the actress is making her highly anticipated comeback to Tamil cinema in the upcoming action-comedy 'Scene'.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film promises to be a massive festive entertainer. Nazriya will be playing the role of Maya, sharing the screen with a stellar cast that includes Suriya as DSP Inbaraj Pandian IPS and Naslen as Eeswaran.