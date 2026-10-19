Inside Madhuri Dixit’s 5,500 sq ft sea-facing Mumbai home with more than 30 MF Husain paintings

Director and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited the Mumbai residence of actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, offering a glimpse into their sea-facing apartment on the 53rd floor of the Indiabulls Blu tower in Worli.

Spread across 5,500 square feet, the home comprises four bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen.

Art is a prominent feature of the residence, particularly the paintings of renowned Indian artist MF Husain. The corridor leading into the home features several of his works.

Farah was quick to notice the number of paintings on display. Referring to Madhuri’s association with the celebrated artist, she said, “There must be at least over 30 Husains in this house, because, as we know, Madhuri was Husain sahab’s muse,” before adding jokingly, “Dr Nene is my muse.”

Husain, one of India’s best-known modern artists, also made headlines in 2026 when his painting ‘The Red Girl’ sold for a record ₹65 crore at an auction in Mumbai.

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The entrance has its own distinctive touches, including a nameplate displaying the family name “Dixit Nene” and an idol of Lord Ganesha depicted balancing on one foot.

Neutral tones and distinct seating areas in the living room With marble floors and warm lighting, the design is not over the top but is instead stylish and cosy.

In terms of seating, instead of having one large space, the living room features several areas designed for different activities. There is a round wooden table with beige, brown and black sofas around it in the main living area, while the adjacent space is designated for dining and the bar.

Such a layout allows the family to entertain themselves in their usual way while also providing space for receiving guests.

Marble dining table and chandelier The dining area attracts attention with its unique marble dining table, which has a shiny surface and beautiful veins in ivory, beige, caramel, chocolate brown and black.

In addition, teal-green chairs add contrast to the room, while a statement chandelier above the table completes the look. The adjacent bar features warm wood finishes and beige bar stools that complement the rest of the apartment’s interiors.

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Artwork is displayed throughout the house, alongside other artistic elements, including a piano. Looking at the extensive art collection, Farah told Dr Nene, “You can open a Husain museum.”

Room dedicated to Madhuri’s professional career The apartment also includes a space devoted to Madhuri’s professional achievements. The room displays awards recognising her work as an actor and dancer, offering a glimpse into her long career in the entertainment industry.

Artwork depicting Madhuri and Dr Nene’s journey Another part of the residence has a more personal connection to the couple. The television area features an artwork illustrating the journey of Madhuri and Dr Nene’s relationship.

Explaining the piece to Farah, Dr Nene said, “This is by my friend Raghavan KK.” He then pointed towards the artwork and added, “This is our life journey.”

A textured feature wall in the dining area further reflects the family’s interest in art. A painting by Husain is displayed alongside a family photograph featuring Madhuri, Ram and their two sons, bringing personal memories into the carefully arranged space.

‘This beautiful house looks even better in the day’ As she toured the apartment, Farah also admired the way daylight illuminated the interiors. Complimenting the residence, she told Madhuri, “This beautiful house looks even better in the day.”