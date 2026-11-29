A four-bedroom house in New Zealand's Coromandel region, built using 1,300 recycled tyres and 7,000 glass bottles, has hit the property market, more than a decade after gaining attention on television.

The unusual eco-friendly home, known as Earthship Te Timatanga, featured in the first season of Grand Designs New Zealand and is now being offered for sale for the first time.

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Located at 189 Puketui Valley Road in rural Hikuai, the property reportedly belongs to Gus Anning and Sarah Rowe, who are preparing to relocate to the Bay of Islands. Built in 2015, the house combines recycled building materials with passive solar design and systems for generating electricity, collecting rainwater and recycling wastewater.

The couple's decision to build an Earthship home was inspired by Garbage Warrior, a documentary about architect Michael Reynolds and his approach to sustainable construction.

According to a report by Diana Clement in OneRoof, Anning and Rowe began looking for a suitable location in New Zealand before settling on a rural site in Hikuai, attracted by its valley, surrounding mountains and nearby river.

"We literally found an absolutely gorgeous valley with a peak staring at you right in the face, with a beautiful river," Anning said, as quoted by OneRoof.

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How was the unusual home built? The construction took less than a year and involved local architects Graeme North and Young and Richards, along with six Earthship specialists from overseas. Friends, family members and the couple's three children also participated in the project.

The structure uses around 1,300 recycled tyres packed with earth, alongside 7,000 glass bottles and other repurposed materials. The tyres form a thick rear wall that acts as insulation and helps retain heat.

How does the house maintain its temperature? Unlike conventional homes that depend heavily on air conditioning and heating, Earthship Te Timatanga uses passive heating and cooling techniques.

The house is designed to maintain an indoor temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius throughout the year, Anning told OneRoof. Its north-facing layout and angled glazing allow sunlight to enter during winter, warming the thick tyre walls, which act as thermal mass and retain heat.

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During summer, the upper Velux windows can be opened to release warm air. This creates airflow through a ventilation tube, helping cool the interiors naturally.

The house is also designed with a single-room-deep layout, ensuring that all four bedrooms and living spaces receive sunlight. A conservatory-style corridor, filled with plants and illuminated by skylights, connects the rooms and creates an indoor-outdoor living space.

Solar power, rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling The property's sustainability features extend beyond its construction materials. It incorporates solar panels to generate electricity, rainwater collection systems and greywater recycling.

Wastewater is directed towards a planter area in the conservatory, where it helps water the plants. The solar installation can also generate surplus electricity, which the owners have been able to supply back to the national grid, according to Trade Me Property.

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Rowe described the experience of living in the house as an opportunity to understand solar energy, rainwater collection and more sustainable ways of living. She also said its design helps regulate indoor humidity and temperature.

What makes the property stand out? The house's unconventional design has also caught the attention of its real estate agents. Heather Sturgeon and Sandie Faiers of Bayleys are handling the sale.

Sturgeon told OneRoof that the plant-filled corridor and its skylights were among the property's most distinctive features. She also pointed to the decorative glass-bottle walls, which include blue Bombay Sapphire bottles.

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The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property measures 268 square metres and sits on 1.08 hectares of land. Its first appearance on the property market comes as the owners prepare for their move north.

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According to Trade Me Property, the home was listed for sale through a deadline sale process, with offers closing on 9 November 2026.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.