Inside Sameera Reddy’s Goa home: 4,000-sq-ft property, lush garden and a bedroom without a TV

Actor Sameera Reddy's lavish Goa home has drawn the attention of many for its "soothing, refreshing and tropical" vibes, fruit-filled gardens, farms with coconut palms, and over 300 mango trees.

Reddy has already opened the doors of her Goa home to actor Archana Puran Singh and choreographer Farah Khan. She gave a detailed tour of her home to Singh and Khan, which they posted on their YouTube channels.

A glimpse into Sameera Reddy's property in Goa reflects her love for nature, family life and uncomplicated living. During the home tour featured on Puran Singh’s YouTube channel, Reddy showcased her garden, spacious interiors, children’s playroom and several personal corners of the house.

Spread across approximately 4,000 square feet, including the garden, the property stands out for its natural materials, abundant light and lived-in atmosphere.

Singh family identified the stones of the stairs at Reddy's exotic green Goan estate as being made of laterite stone. "It is amazing," they said.

View full Image View full Image Stairs of Sameera Reddy's Goa home ( Archana Puran Singh/Youtube )

How Sameera Reddy found her Goa home Recalling how she discovered the property, Reddy said she and her husband, Akshai Varde, were renting a house when he told her about a place he had found. Initially, she was unconvinced, describing the location as being in the “back of beyond”.

The neighbourhood was largely empty, and the couple even encountered a snake on their first visit. However, Reddy eventually fell in love with the property and insisted that they buy it.

View full Image View full Image Credit: Archana Puran Singh/Youtube

A garden filled with fruit trees One of the highlights of the house is its garden, which features sapota (chikoo), avocado and cashew trees. Reddy showed Puran Singh the chikoo tree, which bears fruit that the family enjoys eating.

She also shared a humorous story about her avocado plant, explaining that she had been advised to plant another tree alongside it to help it bear fruit. She joked about matchmaking for the “lonely” avocado tree.

View full Image View full Image Archana Puran Singh/Youtube

The garden also has a cashew tree, giving the property a distinctly Goan character. During the visit, Reddy explained how cashew fruit is used to make neero, which can be distilled to produce local alcoholic beverages.

View full Image View full Image Archana Puran Singh/Youtube

Natural light, wooden interiors and a TV-free bedroom The home features natural materials, including wood and copper elements, that complement the surrounding greenery. The dining area overlooks the garden, while large windows allow natural light to flood the playroom, which also doubles as a music room.

One of the most striking features is the master bedroom, which has no curtains or television. Reddy explained that she prefers waking up to natural light. The bedroom also opens onto a wraparound terrace, offering views of the surroundings.

View full Image View full Image Archana Puran Singh/Youtube

A home designed for family life Reddy’s playroom reflects her approach to raising children. She said she appreciates the slower pace of life in Goa, where children can return from school and read, play board games or learn music instead of moving constantly between scheduled activities.

View full Image View full Image Play room ( Archana Puran Singh/Youtube )

The house also features Lego creations, including a Harry Potter-themed collection, and a dedicated space for storing shoes.

Puran Singh particularly appreciated the home’s lived-in appearance, including its untidy bathroom counters. She said the willingness to show the everyday mess made the home tour refreshing.

View full Image View full Image Archana Puran Singh/Youtube

A love for nature beyond the interiors Reddy revealed that her mother-in-law is an avid birdwatcher and that the property attracts around 20 bird species. From fruit trees and birdwatching to open spaces and natural light, the house reflects the family’s connection with nature.

View full Image View full Image Archana Puran Singh/Youtube