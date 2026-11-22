Long before Sonia Gandhi got married to Rajiv Gandhi and came to India, she spent her childhood in a quiet Italian village. In Lusiana, nestled in the Veneto region, stands her family house where she spent her early years. Featuring a stone façade, wooden shutters and rustic interiors, the property is now known as the Indian House.
The house has once again captured attention following the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
The Indian House is now owned by Italy-based Sikh businessman Sukhdev Singh Kang. Kang is set to turn it into a museum dedicated to Sonia Gandhi and the history of her family, preserving the property.
Sonia Gandhi's childhood home is a traditional, multi-storey European-style building in Lusiana, Italy. It is a six-room property, located in the country's Vicenza province in the Veneto region.
The decades-old house has a weathered façade featuring exposed stone masonry and plaster. It has wooden shutters, stone frames and a wooden entrance door, giving it an old-world charm. An Indian flag is displayed outside the main door. Reportedly, the property was purchased by Sukhdev Singh Kang in 2020.
Going by several inside pictures, the house has a countryside feel with exposed wooden ceiling beams and a wooden staircase. The walls, painted white, add a rustic touch while the flooring is done in stone or tiles. The rooms are minimally furnished, with wooden furniture. The house is filled with natural light coming through large windows.
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The house reportedly sees occasional visitors, those interested in Sonia Gandhi's early life and her roots.
Kang, who now lives in Brescia, about an hour away from the property, reportedly said that people sometimes visit the property. The caretaker of the house is said to assist visitors who stop by the property, which will soon be a museum.
Sukhdev Singh Kang told ANI, “Even now, many people, including tourists from India and those from the Kerala region, visit the place. They look at the house and take photographs. Previously, however, it used to be kept locked; the family held the key. Now, we have appointed a lady to manage the site; we obtain the key from her, and visitors can go in and take a look.”
The museum is said to feature items contributed by the Gandhi family.
"Whatever items they (the Gandhi family) choose to contribute will be placed inside the house. It is a museum dedicated solely to Sonia Gandhi, preserving her memories. From her childhood to the present day, she has worked incredibly hard; the Almighty has brought her a long way from her humble beginnings," he added.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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