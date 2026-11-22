Long before Sonia Gandhi got married to Rajiv Gandhi and came to India, she spent her childhood in a quiet Italian village. In Lusiana, nestled in the Veneto region, stands her family house where she spent her early years. Featuring a stone façade, wooden shutters and rustic interiors, the property is now known as the Indian House.

Take tour of Sonia Gandhi's family house in Italy The house has once again captured attention following the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

The Indian House is now owned by Italy-based Sikh businessman Sukhdev Singh Kang. Kang is set to turn it into a museum dedicated to Sonia Gandhi and the history of her family, preserving the property.

Sonia Gandhi's childhood home is a traditional, multi-storey European-style building in Lusiana, Italy. It is a six-room property, located in the country's Vicenza province in the Veneto region.

The decades-old house has a weathered façade featuring exposed stone masonry and plaster. It has wooden shutters, stone frames and a wooden entrance door, giving it an old-world charm. An Indian flag is displayed outside the main door. Reportedly, the property was purchased by Sukhdev Singh Kang in 2020.

Going by several inside pictures, the house has a countryside feel with exposed wooden ceiling beams and a wooden staircase. The walls, painted white, add a rustic touch while the flooring is done in stone or tiles. The rooms are minimally furnished, with wooden furniture. The house is filled with natural light coming through large windows.

See images:

Visitors increased after Belonging release: Report The house reportedly sees occasional visitors, those interested in Sonia Gandhi's early life and her roots.

Kang, who now lives in Brescia, about an hour away from the property, reportedly said that people sometimes visit the property. The caretaker of the house is said to assist visitors who stop by the property, which will soon be a museum.

Sukhdev Singh Kang told ANI, “Even now, many people, including tourists from India and those from the Kerala region, visit the place. They look at the house and take photographs. Previously, however, it used to be kept locked; the family held the key. Now, we have appointed a lady to manage the site; we obtain the key from her, and visitors can go in and take a look.”

The museum is said to feature items contributed by the Gandhi family.