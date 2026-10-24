Inside Sonu Sood’s ₹20 crore Mumbai home: From a sneaker room and Italian marble Ganesha to a private theatre - PICS

Actor Sonu Sood, known for his work in Bollywood, Tamil and Telugu films, has built a real estate portfolio alongside his film career. According to a GQ report, the Arundhati actor owns a luxurious residence in Andheri, eight properties in Juhu and another home in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

One of his notable residences is Gangotri, his Mumbai home reportedly valued at ₹20 crore. From understated pastel interiors and expansive windows to a dedicated sneaker room, the house combines contemporary design with personal touches reflecting the actor’s interests.

Here’s a look at the interiors and features of Sonu Sood’s Mumbai residence.

A green entrance welcomes visitors The entrance features a prominent sign displaying the name ‘Gangotri’ in both English and Hindi. The outdoor seating area is surrounded by greenery, with several trees adding to the setting.

View full Image View full Image Inside Sonu Sood’s ₹ 20 crore Mumbai home ( MagicBricks )

A garden with a Buddha statue forms another feature of the outdoor space, bringing greenery and decorative elements into the home’s entrance area.

Pastel interiors and an Italian marble temple The living room follows a white and cream colour palette, creating an understated look. A sleek oak-and-tusk centre table with a white finish sits alongside a light-grey three-seater ottoman.

According to Magic Bricks, the interiors feature a decorative headboard wall with a golden, glittering pattern and warm false-ceiling lighting. Italian travertine flooring runs through the space, adding a distinctive finish to the interiors.

One of the room’s notable features is a temple at one end of the living area. It houses several statues of Lord Buddha and a large Lord Ganesha idol made of Italian marble.

A dedicated TV room displays his accolades The house also has a separate television room where Sood displays the accolades he has received during his career.

View full Image View full Image Inside Sonu Sood’s ₹ 20 crore Mumbai home ( MagicBrick )

Dark oak-finished wood, off-white walls and warm false-ceiling lighting define the room. A leather futon with sequin throw pillows in contrasting colours adds to the seating arrangement, giving the space a comfortable, entertainment-focused feel.

A dining area with dark oak furniture Glass features prominently across the main living areas and bedrooms, helping create a more open visual appearance.

The dining area has a large table with a polished dark oak surface and seating for six. The arrangement includes a two-seater dining chair and two additional single-seater chairs at either end of the table.

A spacious china cabinet occupies the west wall. On the other side, the dining area opens towards a large balcony through tall windows fitted with heavy curtains for privacy.

Bedrooms with a sporting theme The children's bedrooms feature oversized posters of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Wooden flooring and paper-mache-hued headboard walls contribute to the rooms’ interiors.

The sporting references provide a distinctive decorative element within the otherwise neutral-toned home.

A bathroom with glass walls and Italian granite The bathroom features glass walls, polished Italian granite flooring and a large mirror. These elements continue the use of glass and premium-looking finishes seen elsewhere in the residence.

View full Image View full Image Inside Sonu Sood’s ₹ 20 crore Mumbai home ( MagicBrick )

A dedicated room for Sonu Sood’s sneaker collection Another feature of the actor’s home is a separate room dedicated to his sneaker collection, reflecting his interest in footwear.

View full Image View full Image Inside Sonu Sood’s ₹ 20 crore Mumbai home ( MagicBrick )