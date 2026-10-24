Inside Sonu Sood’s ₹20 crore Mumbai home: From a sneaker room and Italian marble Ganesha to a private theatre - PICS

Actor Sonu Sood, known for his work in Bollywood, Tamil and Telugu films, has built a real estate portfolio alongside his film career. According to a GQ report, the Arundhati actor owns a luxurious residence in Andheri, eight properties in Juhu and another home in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
One of his notable residences is Gangotri, his Mumbai home reportedly valued at ₹20 crore. From understated pastel interiors and expansive windows to a dedicated sneaker room, the house combines contemporary design with personal touches reflecting the actor’s interests.
Here’s a look at the interiors and features of Sonu Sood’s Mumbai residence.
The entrance features a prominent sign displaying the name ‘Gangotri’ in both English and Hindi. The outdoor seating area is surrounded by greenery, with several trees adding to the setting.
A garden with a Buddha statue forms another feature of the outdoor space, bringing greenery and decorative elements into the home’s entrance area.
The living room follows a white and cream colour palette, creating an understated look. A sleek oak-and-tusk centre table with a white finish sits alongside a light-grey three-seater ottoman.
According to Magic Bricks, the interiors feature a decorative headboard wall with a golden, glittering pattern and warm false-ceiling lighting. Italian travertine flooring runs through the space, adding a distinctive finish to the interiors.
One of the room’s notable features is a temple at one end of the living area. It houses several statues of Lord Buddha and a large Lord Ganesha idol made of Italian marble.
The house also has a separate television room where Sood displays the accolades he has received during his career.
Dark oak-finished wood, off-white walls and warm false-ceiling lighting define the room. A leather futon with sequin throw pillows in contrasting colours adds to the seating arrangement, giving the space a comfortable, entertainment-focused feel.
Glass features prominently across the main living areas and bedrooms, helping create a more open visual appearance.
The dining area has a large table with a polished dark oak surface and seating for six. The arrangement includes a two-seater dining chair and two additional single-seater chairs at either end of the table.
A spacious china cabinet occupies the west wall. On the other side, the dining area opens towards a large balcony through tall windows fitted with heavy curtains for privacy.
The children's bedrooms feature oversized posters of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Wooden flooring and paper-mache-hued headboard walls contribute to the rooms’ interiors.
The sporting references provide a distinctive decorative element within the otherwise neutral-toned home.
The bathroom features glass walls, polished Italian granite flooring and a large mirror. These elements continue the use of glass and premium-looking finishes seen elsewhere in the residence.
Another feature of the actor’s home is a separate room dedicated to his sneaker collection, reflecting his interest in footwear.
Together, the residence’s landscaped entrance, neutral-toned living spaces, Italian stone finishes, temple, entertainment room and sneaker collection area offer a glimpse into the personal spaces of the actor beyond his film career.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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