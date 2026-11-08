Inside Vikas Khanna's New York home: The story behind his stunning skyline views, sister's memories and Indian roots

Chef Vikas Khanna has offered a glimpse inside his New York City apartment, revealing a home that combines a minimal design with personal memories and strong connections to Indian culture. The residence has striking views of some of the city's best-known landmarks, including the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building and the United Nations headquarters.

The home tour was shared by influencer Priyam Saraswat in an Instagram video on 8 November. While the apartment stands out for its location and views, Khanna made it clear that luxury and expensive possessions are not what make a home special to him. Instead, the space reflects his personal journey, his family and his belief in staying connected to his roots.

A home with a view of New York's landmarks One of the most striking features of Khanna's apartment is its view of the New York skyline. The Chrysler Building holds particular meaning for the chef because it was his late sister Radhika's favourite building. Its reflection can also be seen from his home, making the view a reminder of her.

Khanna also spoke about how he chose his apartment. Rather than opting for a penthouse, he selected a unit directly below his former employers in the same building. He explained that he did not want to live above them.

The interiors follow a simple approach. The apartment is largely uncluttered, with a focus on comfort and functionality rather than elaborate decoration. His bedroom has been arranged as a cosy space, with views of the city skyline.

The kitchen is equally practical. Given his profession, it is perhaps unsurprising that Khanna prefers a functional space where the focus remains on cooking and enjoying food. The apartment also has a separate room kept ready for his mother whenever she visits New York.

Sister's memories and a connection to Indian culture Beyond the views and interiors, several details in the apartment have a personal meaning. Khanna showed a Krishna idol that belonged to his late sister, keeping a part of her memory close to him.

The living room also features pillars inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Khanna spoke about the importance of divine protection in his life and described himself as a 'warrior for my culture and cuisine in this country'.

He also clarified in the comments section of the video that the crowns for the pillars, inspired by the temple, are still being made and are expected to be installed on 23 March 2027. He wrote, “The crowns of my pillars (inspired by Kashi Vishvanath Temple) are being created & will be installed on March 23rd, 2027. I think edit main slip ho gaya (sic).”

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The chef's comments reflected how closely his professional life remains tied to his Indian identity. Despite his demanding schedule and frequent visits to his restaurant, he spoke about remaining connected to his mother and his roots.

Khanna's late sister Radhika has also played an important role in his culinary journey. His New York restaurant, Bungalow, was opened in her memory on 23 March 2024, which would have been her 50th birthday. He has previously spoken about the restaurant as a way of keeping her memory alive through food and his work.

More than just a luxury apartment During the tour, Khanna said that material possessions and luxury do not hold much importance for him. He sees his home as something more meaningful: a reminder that young people from ordinary backgrounds can dream big and build a life beyond the limits of their circumstances.