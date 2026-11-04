Inside Virat Kohli’s ₹80-crore Gurugram bungalow: 10,000 sq ft, hanging pool and geometric interiors

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s real estate portfolio includes properties in Mumbai and Alibag. Alongside his 7,000-square-foot Mumbai apartment, reportedly worth ₹34 crore, and a four-bedroom villa in Alibag, Kohli also owns a sprawling bungalow in Gurugram’s DLF City Phase 1, one of the affluent residential areas in the Delhi-NCR region.
Spread across 10,000 square feet, the property is valued at around ₹80 crore, according to a report by Magicbricks. The bungalow features several luxury amenities, including a hanging swimming pool and a gym equipped to cater to the fitness requirements of a professional athlete.
The bungalow’s interiors feature a contemporary design, with textured walls, Italian marble flooring and wooden furniture. Strategic lighting fixtures, dark cabinets and abstract art installations add to the property's modern aesthetic.
The spacious rooms reportedly draw inspiration from three-dimensional interpretations of interlocking geometric structures. The home also features multiple bedrooms, designer bathrooms, expansive balconies and dedicated entertainment areas.
The living room has a high ceiling with a circular chandelier as its centrepiece. Neutral-toned couches and curtains, along with Lord Buddha decor elements, lend the space a subdued aesthetic. A round coffee table occupies the centre of the seating area, while floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light into the room.
Fitness is a key feature of the property. The dedicated gym is equipped with machines and exercise equipment, reflecting Kohli’s interest in fitness and training.
According to the Free Press Journal, the bungalow also has a rustic garden area, which is reportedly among Kohli’s favourite spots on the property. Velvet grass and an antique wooden staircase lead to the private hanging swimming pool, one of the property's notable features.
The bungalow also has a home bar, providing a space for Kohli to host friends and family for private gatherings.
Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have moved to London with their two children. However, his parents and brother’s family continue to live in the Gurugram bungalow.
The property adds to the couple’s reported real estate holdings, which include their Mumbai apartment and Alibag villa.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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