Inside Virat Kohli’s ₹80-crore Gurugram bungalow: 10,000 sq ft, hanging pool and geometric interiors

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s real estate portfolio includes properties in Mumbai and Alibag. Alongside his 7,000-square-foot Mumbai apartment, reportedly worth ₹34 crore, and a four-bedroom villa in Alibag, Kohli also owns a sprawling bungalow in Gurugram’s DLF City Phase 1, one of the affluent residential areas in the Delhi-NCR region.

Spread across 10,000 square feet, the property is valued at around ₹80 crore, according to a report by Magicbricks. The bungalow features several luxury amenities, including a hanging swimming pool and a gym equipped to cater to the fitness requirements of a professional athlete.

Inside Virat Kohli’s Gurugram bungalow The bungalow’s interiors feature a contemporary design, with textured walls, Italian marble flooring and wooden furniture. Strategic lighting fixtures, dark cabinets and abstract art installations add to the property's modern aesthetic.

View full Image View full Image Inside Virat Kohli’s ₹ 80-crore Gurgaon bungalow ( Instagram/@cricviewcricketmedia )

The spacious rooms reportedly draw inspiration from three-dimensional interpretations of interlocking geometric structures. The home also features multiple bedrooms, designer bathrooms, expansive balconies and dedicated entertainment areas.

View full Image View full Image Inside Virat Kohli’s ₹ 80-crore Gurgaon bungalow ( Instagram/@cricviewcricketmedia )

The living room has a high ceiling with a circular chandelier as its centrepiece. Neutral-toned couches and curtains, along with Lord Buddha decor elements, lend the space a subdued aesthetic. A round coffee table occupies the centre of the seating area, while floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light into the room.

Hanging swimming pool, private gym and garden Fitness is a key feature of the property. The dedicated gym is equipped with machines and exercise equipment, reflecting Kohli’s interest in fitness and training.

View full Image View full Image Inside Virat Kohli’s ₹ 80-crore Gurgaon bungalow ( Instagram/@cricviewcricketmedia )

According to the Free Press Journal, the bungalow also has a rustic garden area, which is reportedly among Kohli’s favourite spots on the property. Velvet grass and an antique wooden staircase lead to the private hanging swimming pool, one of the property's notable features.

The bungalow also has a home bar, providing a space for Kohli to host friends and family for private gatherings.

Who lives in Virat Kohli’s Gurugram home? Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have moved to London with their two children. However, his parents and brother’s family continue to live in the Gurugram bungalow.