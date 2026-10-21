Italian-inspired interior, sea view and more, step inside Dubai skyscraper named after Shah Rukh Khan, designed by Gauri

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan became the first actor to be honoured with a 56-storey building in Dubai named after him. The Shahrukhz by Danube is reported to be a multi-crore project by the Danube Group which was announced last year at an event in Mumbai.
Recently, the first pictures of the massive skyscraper were released online. It is designed by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife.
Talking about working with the company. Gauri Khan said on Instagram, "I've designed many spaces over the years, but working on a project that carries Shah Rukh's name has been particularly close to my heart!"
She has designed the penthouses of the luxury project.
"We wanted to bring the feeling of living in a mansion into an apartment, without compromising on luxury, comfort or practicality," she added.
The grand penthouses come with bespoke Italian-branded furniture and modern decor, a modular kitchen, spacious living rooms and stunning views of the blue waters from the glass windows and balcony.
"From spacious living areas and statement kitchens to beautiful finishes, walk-in wardrobes and the smallest details, we wanted every corner to feel luxurious but still very much like home. And with endless sea views and a beautiful waterfront setting, it all comes together so wonderfully," read Gauri Khan's caption of the video, which also featured Adel Sajan. Joining them towards the end, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Live life King size.”
Danube Properties also shared pictures of their fully furnished one-bedroom apartment at the luxury tower.
Going by the images, the apartment offers a contemporary luxury aesthetic, blending warm neutral tones with rich textures and gold accents. Cream and beige marble-effect wall panels, soft ambient cove lighting and recessed ceiling lights create a warm, sophisticated and inviting atmosphere.
The living room sees a modern sofa, complemented by a sculptural gold-finish coffee table and a statement chandelier, enhancing the look. A large abstract artwork and floor-to-ceiling curtains soften the interiors, creating an inviting feeling.
The kitchen of the apartment follows similar aesthetics with sleek cabinets, integrated appliances and marble-finish surfaces, accented by gold-toned detailing.
In the adjoining seating area, light wood flooring is seen alongside sculptural furniture, and layered lighting to bring all elements of the interior together. Large windows of the space open up to views of the sea, bringing in ample sunlight and creating an almost resort-inspired feel.
Take a look:
Shahrukhz by Danube is an AED 2.1 billion or $572 million or ₹5,000+ crore project. According to the company, the premium building which also offered commercial space, was completely sold out during its launch.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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