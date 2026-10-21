Italian-inspired interior, sea view and more, step inside Dubai skyscraper named after Shah Rukh Khan, designed by Gauri

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan became the first actor to be honoured with a 56-storey building in Dubai named after him. The Shahrukhz by Danube is reported to be a multi-crore project by the Danube Group which was announced last year at an event in Mumbai.

Step inside Shahrukhz by Danube Recently, the first pictures of the massive skyscraper were released online. It is designed by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife.

Talking about working with the company. Gauri Khan said on Instagram, "I've designed many spaces over the years, but working on a project that carries Shah Rukh's name has been particularly close to my heart!"

She has designed the penthouses of the luxury project.

"We wanted to bring the feeling of living in a mansion into an apartment, without compromising on luxury, comfort or practicality," she added.

Penthouses designed by Gauri Khan The grand penthouses come with bespoke Italian-branded furniture and modern decor, a modular kitchen, spacious living rooms and stunning views of the blue waters from the glass windows and balcony.

"From spacious living areas and statement kitchens to beautiful finishes, walk-in wardrobes and the smallest details, we wanted every corner to feel luxurious but still very much like home. And with endless sea views and a beautiful waterfront setting, it all comes together so wonderfully," read Gauri Khan's caption of the video, which also featured Adel Sajan. Joining them towards the end, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Live life King size.”

Take tour of fully-furnished 1BHK Danube Properties also shared pictures of their fully furnished one-bedroom apartment at the luxury tower.

Going by the images, the apartment offers a contemporary luxury aesthetic, blending warm neutral tones with rich textures and gold accents. Cream and beige marble-effect wall panels, soft ambient cove lighting and recessed ceiling lights create a warm, sophisticated and inviting atmosphere.

The living room sees a modern sofa, complemented by a sculptural gold-finish coffee table and a statement chandelier, enhancing the look. A large abstract artwork and floor-to-ceiling curtains soften the interiors, creating an inviting feeling.

The kitchen of the apartment follows similar aesthetics with sleek cabinets, integrated appliances and marble-finish surfaces, accented by gold-toned detailing.

In the adjoining seating area, light wood flooring is seen alongside sculptural furniture, and layered lighting to bring all elements of the interior together. Large windows of the space open up to views of the sea, bringing in ample sunlight and creating an almost resort-inspired feel.

Take a look: