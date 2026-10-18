Japanese Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation leases 50,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's BKC for ₹189 crore

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has leased nearly 50,000 sq ft of premium office space in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from Goisu Realty Private Limited, the Indian real estate arm of Japan’s Sumitomo Realty and Development Co. Ltd.
The space was leased for a five-year tenure at a total rent of ₹189 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack, as reported by Hindustan Times (HT).
The fresh lease, dated 6 October 2026, covers 49,820 sq ft on a higher floor of Sumitomo C65, a commercial tower in BKC. The rental agreement is priced at ₹694 per sq ft per month, translating to a starting monthly rent of approximately ₹3.46 crore.
At this rate, the annual rental outgo will stand at about ₹41.5 crore before any escalation.
The contract includes a clause for a 15 per cent rent increase every three years and requires a security deposit of ₹35.115 crore. Additionally, the agreement includes a nine-month rent-free period, with rent payments scheduled to commence in June 2027.
Goisu Realty develops commercial office spaces in Mumbai as part of Sumitomo Realty and Development's broader expansion strategy in India. The Sumitomo C65 project in BKC aligns with the Japanese group's long-term model of office development, leasing, and management.
This is not the developer's first major transaction in the district. In 2025, US-based financial services giant JP Morgan Private Limited pre-leased 1.16 lakh sq ft in another commercial tower developed by Goisu Realty in BKC.
According to Propstack documents, that transaction commanded a monthly rent of ₹6.91 crore.
BKC remains India's most expensive and sought-after commercial district. The area houses several key government and regulatory offices, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Income Tax Department, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) office, the MMRDA, and the Family Court.
The district is also home to the US consulate, the Jio Convention Centre, and luxury hospitality chains such as Sofitel and Trident.
Prominent multinational and domestic corporations operating out of BKC include Apple, Google, Amazon, Netflix, Meta (Facebook), Tesla, Jio, the National Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, Pfizer, Blackstone, CISCO, and Spotify.
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