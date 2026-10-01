Jaypee Wish Town homebuyers await possession despite occupancy certificates for 42 towers, approach Noida authority

Homebuyers in Noida’s Jaypee Wish Town have approached Noida Authority officials over delays in getting possession of their flats, despite occupancy certificates (OCs) having been issued for several towers, reported The Times of India.

The developer said occupancy certificates have been secured for 42 towers comprising 4,213 flats. Applications for OCs for an additional 28 towers, covering 2,385 flats, have also been submitted.

The buyers alleged that portions of the township are still missing essential infrastructure and facilities, while also raising concerns about construction quality and whether the projects are ready for occupancy.

They attributed the delays to Mumbai-based Suraksha Group, which was brought in to complete projects that had been left unfinished by Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL).

The homebuyers said that although OCs have been granted for some towers, possession has not moved forward because lifts and other basic services are still not fully operational.

Homebuyers flagged several unresolved issues at Jaypee Wish Town, including peeling plaster, lifts that are yet to become operational, incomplete fire-safety arrangements and unfinished water and sewage networks, the report noted.

They also mentioned a number of shared amenities and township infrastructure remain incomplete or unusable, including clubhouses, internal roads, sewage treatment plants, street lighting and landscaping.

The buyers further raised questions over the execution of the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March 2023. They alleged that Suraksha Group had committed to deploying 12,000 workers to speed up construction but claimed that the promised workforce had not been deployed.

UP panel to review Suraksha Group’s work at Wish Town The latest complaints come shortly after the Uttar Pradesh government set up a five-member committee to review the progress of Suraksha Group’s work at Jaypee Wish Town.

The committee will assess whether construction is proceeding in line with the sanctioned project report and layout plans. It will also examine how funds collected from homebuyers are being utilised for the development work.

Meanwhile, Noida Authority OSD Santosh Kumar assured the buyers that officials would conduct inspections of the project on a tower-by-tower basis and examine the issues raised by residents.

Suraksha Group rejects allegations, outlines Wish Town progress Suraksha Group has rejected the allegations made by homebuyers, maintaining that construction at Jaypee Wish Town is progressing in accordance with the resolution plan approved for the project.

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A company official told TOI that work has been completed on 84 of the 159 towers, covering a total of 7,913 housing units.