Jeff Bezos’ reported $69.5 million Golden Beach purchase sets record for single-family home buy | See photos

Jeff Bezos may be expanding his Florida real estate holdings with a $69.5 million oceanfront property in Golden Beach. This beach house would be a new addition to his $237 million Miami compound.

In September, a Delaware LLC paid $69.5 million for a 17,500-square-foot oceanfront estate at 255 Ocean Boulevard in Golden Beach, an exclusive oceanfront town in Miami-Dade County, a public records search by Fortune found. The buyer’s LLC structure keeps the person behind the deal out of public view.

But agents and other sources in town have pointed to Bezos, according to The Real Deal, and say he’d likely treat the property as a beach house.

The property was initially listed for $88.5 million in February before its asking price was reduced to $79.5 million, public records reviewed by Fortune show.

Inside the $69.5 million waterfront property According to The Real Deal, the deal set a record for a single-family home in Golden Beach. The house has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, plus a guesthouse, a pool, a spa, and 100 feet of water frontage. It hit the market in February for $88.5 million, public records reviewed by Fortune show, and was later cut to $79.5 million.

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If Bezos is indeed the buyer, the beach house is only about a 30-minute drive from his compound in Indian Creek, also known as the “Billionaire Bunker,” a 300-acre, man-made strip of land that has attracted the ultrawealthy.

However, owning two expensive properties in close proximity may serve different purposes, according to Mendel Fellig, founder of the Miami Beach-based Mendel Fellig Group at Compass.

“A buyer may already have an incredible waterfront home but also want direct access to a private stretch of beach,” Fellig said. “Golden Beach is one of the few places in Miami that can offer that. The second property becomes an extension of their lifestyle—almost an amenity in itself.”

“Acquiring a whole portfolio gives these buyers access to different residential experiences for their lifestyle while securing properties that are increasingly difficult to replicate or replace,” Fellig added.

Still, Bezos is not the only possible buyer for a high-value property whose ownership is concealed behind a corporate entity. Devin Kay of Douglas Elliman told Fox Business that prominent names are often linked to expensive property transactions when the actual purchaser is unknown.

“The reality is that South Florida’s billionaire buyer pool has expanded considerably,” Kay told Fox Business. “There are international business owners, hedge fund executives, technology founders, and multigenerational families quietly acquiring some of the most valuable real estate in the region.”

Why Bezos moved to Florida If the Golden Beach transaction is linked to Bezos, it would add to a property portfolio he began building after relocating from Seattle to Miami in 2023.

Bezos said the move would bring him closer to his parents and Blue Origin’s operations at Cape Canaveral. Florida’s tax structure has also offered a financial advantage, as the state does not levy personal income or capital gains taxes.