Landmark Group expands NCR portfolio with ₹1,600 crore planned investment — Here's a look at the projects

Real estate company Landmark Group will invest about ₹1,600 crore to construct a 3 million sq ft office complex in Gurugram and a proposed integrated hospitality, commercial and residential development on Dwarka Expressway, as per reports.
These projects are a part of the company's expansion plan amid rising demand for premium workspace in the national capital region (NCR), according to a PTI report.
In October, the company announced that it has raised ₹330 crore “construction finance” from SBI for its upcoming Grade A commercial development, Landmark One, on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram, PTI said in another report.
Sandeep Chhillar in the statement added that the fund would help in timely execution of this commercial project.
Landmark Group develops residential and commercial projects across Delhi-NCR. It has delivered 14 projects so far, covering 9 million sq ft across Haryana.
(With inputs from PTI)
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