Landmark Group expands NCR portfolio with ₹1,600 crore planned investment — Here's a look at the projects

Landmark Group plans to invest about 1,600 crore in a 3-million-sq-ft office complex in Gurugram and a mixed-use development on Dwarka Expressway, responding to rising demand for premium workspace in the NCR.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published12 Nov 2026, 01:32 PM IST
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Landmark Group plans to invest about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,600 crore in a 3-million-sq-ft office complex in Gurugram and a mixed-use development on Dwarka Expressway.
Landmark Group plans to invest about ₹1,600 crore in a 3-million-sq-ft office complex in Gurugram and a mixed-use development on Dwarka Expressway.(Pixabay)

Real estate company Landmark Group will invest about 1,600 crore to construct a 3 million sq ft office complex in Gurugram and a proposed integrated hospitality, commercial and residential development on Dwarka Expressway, as per reports.

These projects are a part of the company's expansion plan amid rising demand for premium workspace in the national capital region (NCR), according to a PTI report.

Landmark Group projects: What we know

  • The Gurugram project called ‘Landmark One’ on Golf Course Extension Road with developable area of 3 million sq ft and leasable / saleable area of 2.2 mn sq ft, the report added.
  • The project will offer flexible office floor plates ranging from 55,000-1,00,000 sq ft.

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  • “We are entering a defining phase of growth, with a focus on developments that combine scale, quality and long-term value creation. With ‘Landmark One’ we intend to establish a new benchmark for corporate office infrastructure in Gurugram,” Sandeep Chhillar, Founder & Chairman, Landmark Group stated.
  • Landmark would invest 1,000 crore in the construction of this upcoming office complex, while the land value is 550 crore, according to Group MD Pankaj Pal.
  • Further, the construction is expected to start in February 2027 and projected to be completed in the next four to five years, Group Director Roshy Chhillar said, adding that the company will sell some portion to meet capex while retaining the bulk of the office space for rental income.
  • Roshy Chhillar added that the group has recently raised 330 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) for the construction of a Grade A commercial project.

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  • For the mixed-use project, Landmark Group also announced that it is acquiring 22 acres of land in Gurugram, it said.
  • According to a report by Construction World, the second project is directly on Dwarka Expressway. It will include a five-star hotel, premium retail, branded serviced apartments, and a corporate office block.

Landmark Group raises 330 crore debt from SBI

In October, the company announced that it has raised 330 crore “construction finance” from SBI for its upcoming Grade A commercial development, Landmark One, on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram, PTI said in another report.

Sandeep Chhillar in the statement added that the fund would help in timely execution of this commercial project.

Landmark Group develops residential and commercial projects across Delhi-NCR. It has delivered 14 projects so far, covering 9 million sq ft across Haryana.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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